Kwethulwa Ubuchwepheshe Obusha namandla e-AI

Isayensi

I-Technique Tracks Entsha Ukugeleza kwama-ion kumaseli

UMampho Brescia

Oct 5, 2023
I-Technique Tracks Entsha Ukugeleza kwama-ion kumaseli

Scientists at the University of Chicago have developed a new technique to track the flow of ions inside the organelles of cells. This breakthrough provides insights into the inner workings of cells and reveals evidence that organelles do regulate ions, settling a previously debated biological question. By using tiny DNA devices that are biologically compatible and nontoxic, the researchers were able to measure ion concentrations inside specific organelles. The devices were designed to react with nearby ions, causing them to light up, which can be observed under a microscope. This allows scientists to quantify ion levels by measuring the brightness of the sensor. The study focused on two different ions—potassium and sodium—within different organelles.

Tracking potassium levels in recycling endosomes, a type of organelle involved in sorting and moving ion channels, demonstrated that ion channels are indeed active in organelles. This suggests a potential role for ion channels in diseases such as Parkinson’s. This new technique provides a way to investigate and understand the role of ions inside organelles, which has not been well explored previously. The findings have the potential to improve our understanding of cellular functions and could lead to new treatments for diseases and disorders.

Imithombo:
– Nature Biotechnology (2023), DOI: 10.1038/s41587-023-01928-z

UMampho Brescia

