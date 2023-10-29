New Article: Unveiling the Mysteries of Ejecta Halo on the Moon

Scientists from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) have recently provided fascinating insights into the lunar phenomenon known as ‘ejecta halo’. In their latest report, the researchers shed light on the significance of this phenomenon and how it has enabled them to gain a deeper understanding of the lunar surface.

During the Chandrayaan-3 mission, when the Vikram lander successfully touched down on the lunar surface on August 23, it created an ejecta halo composed of lunar material. This halo, described as an irregular bright patch surrounding the lander, has served as a valuable resource for studying the lunar surface.

The researchers estimated that approximately 2.06 tonnes of lunar epi regolith, which consists of lunar rocks and soil commonly referred to as moon dust, were ejected and scattered over an area of 108.4 m² around the landing site. The epi regolith is the top layer of the lunar surface.

By analyzing high-resolution imagery captured by the Orbiter High-Resolution Camera (OHRC) of the Chandrayaan 2 orbiter, the scientific team compared pre and post-landing images to gain a better understanding of the ejecta halo phenomenon. This analysis has provided valuable insights into the descent stage thrusters’ role in generating the ejecta halo and establishing its characteristics.

The success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission marks a significant milestone for India’s space exploration program. Not only did the Vikram lander achieve a soft landing on the Moon’s south pole, but India also became the fourth country, after the United States, China, and Russia, to successfully accomplish this feat. Throughout the mission, the Vikram lander and Pragyan Rover conducted various scientific experiments and made noteworthy discoveries.

The study of the ejecta halo phenomenon has augmented our understanding of lunar surface dynamics and the complexities involved in lunar landings. These findings will contribute to future missions and research endeavors aimed at exploring the Earth’s celestial neighbor.

Imibuzo Evame Ukubuzwa (FAQ)

What is epi regolith?

Epi regolith refers to the top layer of the lunar surface, composed of lunar rocks and soil commonly known as moon dust.

How was the ejecta halo formed?

The ejecta halo was formed as a result of the descent stage thrusters and subsequent landing of the Vikram lander during the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

What did the study of the ejecta halo reveal?

The study of the ejecta halo phenomenon provided valuable insights into lunar surface dynamics and the characteristics of the lunar regolith. It also contributed to a better understanding of the complexities involved in lunar landings.

Imithombo:

