New Study Suggests Mysterious Blobs Deep Underground Could Be Traces of Ancient Planet

Scientists have long theorized that the moon was formed through a giant impact event about 4.5 billion years ago when a protoplanet named Theia collided with Earth. However, evidence to support this theory has remained elusive. Now, a groundbreaking study proposes that two enormous blobs residing more than 1,000 miles beneath the Earth’s surface could be remnants of Theia.

These blobs, known as large low-velocity provinces (LLVPs), were first discovered by seismologists but their origin has remained a mystery. Researchers from an international team, including Dr. Qian Yuan from the California Institute of Technology and Prof. Hongping Deng from the Shanghai Astronomical Observatory, turned to computer simulations to investigate the possible connection between the blobs and the ancient impact event.

The simulations revealed that during the collision, part of Theia could have sunk deeper into the Earth while the rest formed a new, larger Earth. Over billions of years, the materials from Theia could have circulated within the Earth’s mantle due to convection currents, eventually leading to the formation of the LLVPs.

Dr. Yuan labeled this idea as the first to propose such a connection. While the findings provide an intriguing possibility, the confirmation of this theory would require the study of moon rocks. Space agencies’ plans to establish a long-term presence on the moon and potentially send humans to Mars could provide the opportunity to collect these rocks and compare them to the LLVPs.

Although the study has received praise for its bold thinking, Prof. Alex Halliday from the University of Oxford suggests that further analysis is needed. Understanding the processes that produced the diverse composition of the deep mantle while maintaining the isotopic similarities between the Earth and the moon remains a topic for future discussion.

As scientists continue to delve into the origins of the moon, the discovery of potential Theia remnants hidden deep within the Earth presents an exciting avenue for further research and exploration.

Imibuzo Evame Ukubuzwa (FAQ)

Q: What are LLVPs?

A: LLVPs, or large low-velocity provinces, refer to enormous blobs buried deep inside the Earth’s mantle that have distinct seismic properties.

Q: When was the moon formed?

A: The leading theory suggests that the moon was formed approximately 4.5 billion years ago through a collision between Earth and a protoplanet named Theia.

Q: What evidence supports the giant impact theory?

A: While evidence for the theory has been limited, the discovery of the LLVPs and their potential connection to Theia offers a new avenue of investigation.

Q: How can moon rocks provide confirmation?

A: By studying the composition and chemical signatures of moon rocks, scientists can compare them to the LLVPs to determine if they share similar origins.

Q: Iyini imithelela yalolu cwaningo?

A: If the LLVPs are indeed remnants of Theia, it could provide further support for the giant impact theory and shed light on the early formation of the moon and Earth.