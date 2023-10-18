City Life

Kwethulwa Ubuchwepheshe Obusha namandla e-AI

Isayensi

Ukuvula Indlela: Imigwaqo Yenyanga Ingavikela Ubuchwepheshe Benyanga

ByUMampho Brescia

Oct 18, 2023
Ukuvula Indlela: Imigwaqo Yenyanga Ingavikela Ubuchwepheshe Benyanga

Scientists believe that paving the moon’s surface could provide smoother transportation for lunar rovers and also safeguard landers and other technology sent to explore the lunar surface. The primary reason for this is the presence of lunar dust, which poses challenges due to its electrical charge and sharp edges.

The absence of wind and water on the moon prevents rocks from weathering into sand like they do on Earth. As a result, the moon’s surface is continuously bombarded by cosmic radiation and extraterrestrial impacts, causing the rocks to grind into powdery regolith. This lunar dust is highly adhesive and abrasive, posing a risk to lunar technology and human health if inhaled.

In an effort to address these challenges, scientists have been exploring the idea of constructing roads on the moon. However, the cost and difficulty of transporting materials from Earth to the moon have been major obstacles.

In order to find on-site solutions, researchers conducted experiments to repurpose lunar dust into suitable materials for lunar roads. They focused sunlight on lunar regolith, using lasers to simulate the Sun’s radiation. This process resulted in the creation of triangular tiles that could interlock to form solid, level surfaces for lunar roads and potential landing sites.

However, generating enough sunlight to melt lunar dust required the use of large lenses, as tall as a person, to focus the sunlight. Further research will be needed to assess the durability of these tiles in the harsh lunar environment and their suitability as landing platforms.

The findings of this research have been published in Scientific Reports.

Imithombo:

– Imibiko Yesayensi

By UMampho Brescia

Related Post

Isayensi

I-Giant Meterwave Radio Telescope yayijwayele ukutadisha ukuphazamiseka kwe-ionosphere yomhlaba

Oct 20, 2023 URobert Andrew
Isayensi

Abathwebuli bezinkanyezi babuthana e-Hanle ukuze babheke ukukhanya kwe-Zodiacal

Oct 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Isayensi

Ukutholwa Okukhulu: Ososayensi Bahlonza Irediyo Esheshayo Ekude Kakhulu futhi Egqama Kakhulu kuze kube manje

Oct 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Uphuthelwe

Isayensi

I-Giant Meterwave Radio Telescope yayijwayele ukutadisha ukuphazamiseka kwe-ionosphere yomhlaba

Oct 20, 2023 URobert Andrew 0 Amazwana
Isayensi

Abathwebuli bezinkanyezi babuthana e-Hanle ukuze babheke ukukhanya kwe-Zodiacal

Oct 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Amazwana
Isayensi

Ukutholwa Okukhulu: Ososayensi Bahlonza Irediyo Esheshayo Ekude Kakhulu futhi Egqama Kakhulu kuze kube manje

Oct 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Amazwana
Isayensi

I-NASA Ihlole Ngempumelelo I-3D Ephrintiwe I-Aluminium Rocket Engine Nozzle yezindiza ze-Deep Space

Oct 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Amazwana