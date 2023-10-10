City Life

Kwethulwa Ubuchwepheshe Obusha namandla e-AI

Isayensi

Yonga u-$160 ku-Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 130AZ Telescope Ngosuku Lwe-Amazon Prime 2023

ByGabriel Botha

Oct 10, 2023
Yonga u-$160 ku-Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 130AZ Telescope Ngosuku Lwe-Amazon Prime 2023

The Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 130AZ telescope is currently on sale for $160 off during Amazon Prime Day 2023. This telescope, which we rated four out of five stars in our review, is an ideal option for beginners and is featured at the top of our Best beginner telescope buying guide.

With a 130mm aperture, this telescope is great for viewing galaxies, nebulas, planets, and star clusters. It comes with all the necessary accessories, including eyepieces, a finderscope, a smartphone dock, and a tripod. Whether you have some constellation knowledge or are a complete beginner, this telescope is simple to use. You can navigate the night sky using the red dot finderscope or use the smartphone adapter dock for automated guidance through the StarSense app.

The Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 130AZ offers enough power to view favorite celestial objects like Jupiter and Saturn. This is a great opportunity to get a beginner-friendly telescope at a discounted price.

For more information on other telescope deals and discounts during Amazon Prime Day 2023, visit our Amazon Prime Day hub.

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

Isayensi

I-Solar Eclipse Ingxenye izobonakala e-Alberta Kulo Mgqibelo

Oct 12, 2023 UMampho Brescia
Isayensi

Iziphepho Zelanga: Usongo Kuzobuchwepheshe Nengqalasizinda Yesimanje

Oct 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Isayensi

Izindandatho Zesihlahla Sasendulo Zembula Isiphepho Esibhubhisayo Solar Esingathinta Impucuko Namuhla

Oct 12, 2023 URobert Andrew

Uphuthelwe

Isayensi

I-Solar Eclipse Ingxenye izobonakala e-Alberta Kulo Mgqibelo

Oct 12, 2023 UMampho Brescia 0 Amazwana
Isayensi

Iziphepho Zelanga: Usongo Kuzobuchwepheshe Nengqalasizinda Yesimanje

Oct 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Amazwana
Isayensi

Izindandatho Zesihlahla Sasendulo Zembula Isiphepho Esibhubhisayo Solar Esingathinta Impucuko Namuhla

Oct 12, 2023 URobert Andrew 0 Amazwana
Isayensi

Indiza engujekamanzi ye-NASA ye-Ingenuity Mars Isetha Irekhodi Elisha Lesivinini endizeni yama-62

Oct 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Amazwana