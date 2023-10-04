Izazi Zezinkanyezi Ziphenya Ngokunyamalala Okuyimfihlakalo Kwenkanyezi Enkulu Zisebenzisa I-JWST

Astronomers have been perplexed by the sudden disappearance of a massive star known as N6946-BH1. In 2009, this star underwent a period of brightening, reaching a luminosity equivalent to a million suns. However, instead of exploding into a supernova as expected, it faded and became undetectable by telescopes.

Thanks to the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), astronomers now have new insights into the fate of the star. A recent study analyzed data collected by the JWST’s NIRCam and MIRI instruments and discovered a bright infrared source near the original position of the star. This suggests the presence of a dust shell that could have been ejected from the star during its rapid brightening phase. Alternatively, the infrared glow could be caused by material falling into a black hole formed by the collapse of the star.

Interestingly, the study revealed not just one remnant object, but three. Earlier observations had blended these sources together due to limitations in resolution. This finding challenges the previous hypothesis that the star collapsed to become a black hole, indicating a more likely scenario of a stellar merger. The original star system brightened as two stars merged but eventually faded.

The study highlights the ongoing debate about whether massive stars become black holes through failed supernovae. While the data supports the stellar merger model, it does not rule out the failed supernova model. This adds complexity to our understanding of supernovae and stellar-mass black holes.

N6946-BH1, located in a galaxy 22 million light-years away, demonstrates the capabilities of the JWST in distinguishing multiple sources. Astronomers hope that similar stars will be observed in the future, providing more data to differentiate between stellar mergers and failed supernovae. This knowledge will contribute to our understanding of the final stages of stars as they potentially transform into stellar-mass black holes.

Source: Universal Namuhla

Ukufunda: Beasor, E.R., Khazov, D., & Smith, N. (2023). JWST reveals a luminous infrared source at the position of the failed supernova candidate N6946-BH1. arXiv.