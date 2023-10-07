City Life

Kwethulwa Ubuchwepheshe Obusha namandla e-AI

Isayensi

Amalungu Amabili E-Expedition 70 Crew Alungiselela I-Spacewalk ukuze Aqoqe Amasampuli E-Microbe

ByGabriel Botha

Oct 7, 2023
Amalungu Amabili E-Expedition 70 Crew Alungiselela I-Spacewalk ukuze Aqoqe Amasampuli E-Microbe

NASA Flight Engineer Loral O’Hara and space station Commander Andreas Mogensen of the European Space Agency (ESA) are gearing up for a spacewalk on October 12. The primary objective of this excursion is to collect microbe samples from the exterior of the International Space Station (ISS). These samples will provide valuable insights into the types of microbes that can survive in the vacuum of space.

During the six-hour spacewalk, O’Hara and Mogensen will carefully gather the samples, which will be processed by scientists back on Earth. By analyzing these microbes, researchers hope to gain a better understanding of the resilience and adaptability of these tiny organisms in extreme environments.

Additionally, a second spacewalk is scheduled for October 20, where O’Hara will venture out alongside astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli of NASA. This time, the focus will be on servicing essential hardware on the space station. The duo will spend approximately six-and-a-half hours in the vacuum of space, removing and replacing faulty radio communications gear and installing new solar array hardware.

To prepare for these spacewalks, the astronauts have been in close contact with specialists on the ground. On Friday, they reviewed the procedures for the upcoming spacewalk and familiarized themselves with the robotics activities necessary to support the microbe-sampling excursion.

These spacewalks represent important contributions to our understanding of the outer space environment and the potential for microbial survival and adaptation. The data collected will not only benefit future space missions but also contribute to our knowledge of how life can thrive under extreme conditions.

Imithombo:
– NASA Astronauts Twitter account (@NASA_Astronauts)
– No URLs for sources provided.

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

Isayensi

Izindandatho Zesihlahla Zibonisa Ubufakazi Besiphepho Esinamandla Solar Esingacekela phansi Impucuko Namuhla

Oct 10, 2023 UMampho Brescia
Isayensi

Ipuleti Le-Tectonic Elisanda Kutholwa Leminyaka Eyizigidi Eziyi-120: I-Pontus Plate

Oct 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Isayensi

Imojuli ye-Nauka yaseRussia ku-ISS Ihlangabezana Nokuvuza Kwesistimu Yokupholisa

Oct 10, 2023 UMampho Brescia

Uphuthelwe

Isayensi

Izindandatho Zesihlahla Zibonisa Ubufakazi Besiphepho Esinamandla Solar Esingacekela phansi Impucuko Namuhla

Oct 10, 2023 UMampho Brescia 0 Amazwana
Isayensi

Ipuleti Le-Tectonic Elisanda Kutholwa Leminyaka Eyizigidi Eziyi-120: I-Pontus Plate

Oct 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Amazwana
Isayensi

Imojuli ye-Nauka yaseRussia ku-ISS Ihlangabezana Nokuvuza Kwesistimu Yokupholisa

Oct 10, 2023 UMampho Brescia 0 Amazwana
Isayensi

I-Voyager Probes: Isahlola I-Cosmos

Oct 10, 2023 UMampho Brescia 0 Amazwana