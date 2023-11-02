New Discoveries Reveal Lost Continents Embedded in Southeast Asian Jungles

In a remarkable scientific breakthrough, researchers at Utrecht University have finally located remnants of a continent the size of the United States, believed to have disappeared for the past 155 million years. This discovery raises intriguing questions about our understanding of Earth’s geological history and the possibility of more lost continents waiting to be unearthed.

Previously, experts were unsure whether this missing piece of land, named Argoland, had sunk beneath the ocean floor, merged with a larger landmass, or simply gone unnoticed floating in an unseen location. However, after an extensive seven-year search, Dutch researchers have successfully traced segments of Argoland in the dense jungles of Southeast Asia.

The groundbreaking study led by Dr. Eldert L. Advokaat demonstrates how the continents, when oceans are closed off, fit together in a C-shaped configuration known as Pangaea. The Tethys Ocean, where Argoland vanished during the Late Jurassic period, served as the stage for this geological event. While most lands change shape over time due to continental drift, Argoland’s disappearance was unique.

Unlike the continent Zealandia, which eventually sunk after breaking away from Australia 80 million years ago, Argoland’s fate was likely linked to subduction. Subduction occurs when one tectonic plate slips beneath another, recycling the edge of the plate into the Earth’s mantle. This phenomenon presented challenges in locating Argoland as the typical signs of subduction, such as offscraping and the formation of mountains, were not apparent.

To complicate matters further, fragments believed to be from Argoland were previously discovered in Myanmar and Indonesia. However, these samples proved to be much older than the split from Australia, suggesting the existence of an additional unknown missing landmass. The implication of one U.S.-sized continent disappearing raises questions about how many other continents have shared a similar fate.

Through their research, Dr. Advokaat and Dr. Douwe J.J. van Hinsbergen uncovered the journey of Argoland. It initially fragmented into microcontinents, forming smaller ocean basins characterized by thinner yet denser oceanic crust. These fragments eventually separated and drifted before becoming embedded within the lush jungles of Southeast Asia.

This groundbreaking discovery sheds light on the Earth’s dynamic geological past and expands our understanding of Pangea. The study not only explores how continents break up and evolve but also offers insights into the growth of continents. As we unravel the mysteries of lost continents, this knowledge has the potential to unlock a wealth of discoveries in areas such as biodiversity and climate.

With the last missing piece of the puzzle found in Argoland, researchers are now eager to explore the possibility of other lost continents. The Pacific Ocean, in particular, presents an intriguing opportunity for further investigation, with potential missing territories hiding in the mountain belts of Alaska and British Columbia.

Imibuzo Evame Ukubuzwa

What is subduction?

Subduction is a geological process where one tectonic plate slides beneath another, leading to the recycling of the edge of the plate into the Earth’s mantle.

What is continental drift?

Continental drift refers to the movement and shifting of Earth’s continents over time due to the motion of tectonic plates.

What is Pangea?

Pangea is the supercontinent that existed approximately 335-175 million years ago, comprising all current continents merged together.

What is Zealandia?

Zealandia is a submerged continent that broke away from Australia millions of years ago and is mostly located beneath the South Pacific.