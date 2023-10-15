AI Tool Discovers and Classifies Supernova with No Human Involvement

For the first time ever, a supernova has been detected, confirmed, and classified solely by an AI tool, without the need for human intervention. The tool, called Bright Transient Survey Bot (BTSBot), has been trained on a massive dataset of over 1.4 million images from 16,000 astronomical sources. This breakthrough in AI technology has the potential to expedite the discovery of new supernovae, which are the explosive deaths of distant stars.

Supernova SN2023tyk, as it has been designated following convention, was detected using the BTSBot. Previously, astronomers would spend countless hours visually inspecting and categorizing potential supernovae. By delegating this task to AI, scientists can free up their time for other important research activities. This advancement is expected to streamline the study of supernovae on a larger scale, providing a deeper understanding of stellar evolution and the creation of elements like iron, gold, and carbon through supernovae explosions.

Lead scientist Adam Miller explains, “This represents an important step forward as further refinement of models will allow the robots to isolate specific subtypes of stellar explosions. Ultimately, removing humans from the loop provides more time for the research team to analyze their observations and develop new hypotheses to explain the origin of the cosmic explosions that we observe.”

The Zwicky Transient Facility, a robotic observatory, played a crucial role in this discovery. Continuously monitoring the sky for changes in brightness or position, the facility initially flagged a potential supernova on October 3. The BTSBot identified SN2023tyk on October 5, and subsequently contacted another robotic telescope at the Palomar Observatory to collect spectrum data. The supernova was confirmed to be a Type Ia supernova, resulting from the complete collapse of a white dwarf in a binary system. The discovery was then shared with the wider astronomical community on October 7.

This groundbreaking achievement in automated supernova detection marks a significant advancement in astronomical research. With the help of AI technology, scientists can accelerate their exploration of the cosmos and gain further insights into the mysteries of the universe.

Imithombo:

- Inyuvesi yaseNorthwestern

– Zwicky Transient Facility