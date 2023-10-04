Precision Measurements on Alphatrap Experiment Shed Light on Magnetic Properties of Highly Ionized Tin Atoms

Scientists at the Max-Planck-Institut für Kernphysik in Heidelberg have conducted precision measurements on their Alphatrap experiment to investigate the magnetic properties of electrons bound to highly ionized tin atoms. This experiment provides valuable insights into the behavior of particles under extreme field strengths and serves as a starting point for the search for new physics.

The Alphatrap experiment, led by Sven Sturm, utilizes a Penning trap to hold charged particles in place using electromagnetic fields. It also incorporates a cryogenic vacuum system to create a high-quality vacuum necessary for the longevity of the measurements. The team successfully produced hydrogen-like tin ions, which have only one electron in their shell, and stored them for months in the Alphatrap ion trap.

By precisely measuring the magnetic moment of these hydrogen-like tin ions, the researchers obtained unprecedented accuracy. This achievement is significant because it contributes to our understanding of the behavior of particles in strong fields, such as those near atomic nuclei. It also allows for the detection of potential deviations from the known laws of nature or the presence of previously unknown elementary particles.

To produce hydrogen-like tin ions, the researchers utilized an electron beam ion trap called the Heidelberg-EBIT. This device generates highly charged ions by bombarding a cloud of tin ions with high-energy electrons, causing them to lose their bound electrons gradually. The remaining ions with only one electron are then filtered and fed into the Alphatrap experiment for further analysis.

The results of this study, published in Nature, demonstrate the ability to measure the magnetic properties of highly ionized atoms with unprecedented precision. These findings contribute to the ongoing advancements in quantum electrodynamics and pave the way for further investigations into the fundamental properties of matter.

