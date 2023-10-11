City Life

Scientists Discover Unknown Phase of Water in Uranus and Neptune

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oct 11, 2023
Scientists Discover Unknown Phase of Water in Uranus and Neptune

A recent study using high-power lasers has revealed the existence of a previously unknown phase of water, called Ice XIX, in the ice giants Uranus and Neptune. These gas giants, which contain vast amounts of water, have extreme pressures that are 2 million times greater than Earth’s atmosphere and temperatures comparable to the surface of the Sun.

The discovery of Ice XIX provides crucial insights into the structure and composition of these planets. The complex magnetic fields observed in Uranus and Neptune are believed to be generated by superionic states of water ice under these extreme conditions. However, studying the ice structure has been challenging due to the extreme pressures and temperatures involved.

Scientists conducted their research using the Matter at Extreme Conditions instrument at the Linac Coherent Light Source, an ultrafast X-ray Free Electron Laser. By reproducing the extreme conditions found in the interiors of Uranus and Neptune, they were able to observe the formation of Ice XIX. This novel high-pressure ice phase has a body-centered cubic lattice structure and forms at 200 GPa (2 million atmospheres) and 5,000 K (8,500 degrees Fahrenheit).

One of the significant implications of this discovery is that the BCC structure of Ice XIX allows for increased electrical conductivity deep within the ice giants. This finding suggests that the interior of these planets may be more conductive than previously thought, potentially explaining the multi-polar magnetic fields measured by the Voyager II spacecraft.

Overall, this study sheds light on the unique properties of water under extreme conditions and provides valuable insights into the mysterious ice giants of our solar system.

I-Journal Reference:

Gleason, A., et al., Dynamic compression of water to conditions in ice giant interiors. Scientific Reports 12, 715 (2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41598-021-04687-6

Imithombo: Scientific Reports, DOI: 10.1038/s41598-021-04687-6

By Vicky Stavropoulou

