City Life

Kwethulwa Ubuchwepheshe Obusha namandla e-AI

Isayensi

Izithombe ze-Stereoscopic ze-Asteroid Bennu Material Zitholwe yi-NASA's OSIRIS-REx Mission

ByURobert Andrew

Oct 18, 2023
Izithombe ze-Stereoscopic ze-Asteroid Bennu Material Zitholwe yi-NASA's OSIRIS-REx Mission

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission recently delivered material from the asteroid Bennu to Earth. This material, currently stored in a clean room at NASA’s Johnson Space Center, was collected using the Touch-and-Go Sample Acquisition Mechanism (TAGSAM) instrument in 2020.

Although stereoscopic imaging was not initially part of the mission, Brian May, Queen guitarist and astrophysicist, and Claudia Manzoni, were invited by the mission’s principal investigator, Dante Lauretta, to join the science team and utilize the visual data acquired by the spacecraft’s cameras to create 3D images of Bennu.

To create stereoscopic images, pairs of images of Bennu’s surface taken from different viewpoints were sought. The separation between these viewpoints, known as the baseline, needed to be just right to provide a sense of depth and reality when viewed stereoscopically. The left and right images are delivered separately to each eye, simulating how we perceive depth in real life.

The curation team made it easy for May and Manzoni to find a nearly perfect pair of images showing the intimate structure of a few grains of the dark Bennu sample. These images allow viewers to experience depth by either relaxing the axes of their eyes or using a stereoscope.

The largest “boulders” in the images are approximately 1 centimeter across. This collection of stereoscopic images offers a unique glimpse into the history-making OSIRIS-REx mission and the intricate details of the asteroid Bennu.

Imithombo:
- NASA: I-National Aeronautics and Space Administration
– OSIRIS-REx: Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security-Regolith Explorer mission

By URobert Andrew

Related Post

Isayensi

Abacwaningi Basebenzisa I-Giant Meterwave Radio Telescope Ukufunda I-Ionosphere Yomhlaba

Oct 20, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Isayensi

Ukubuka isibhakabhaka: Okthoba 20-23

Oct 20, 2023 URobert Andrew
Isayensi

Ucwaningo Lwe-Nanocarriers Luveza Ukusabalala Okuphezulu Kwamasosha omzimba Aphikisana ne-Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) kubantu baseJalimane

Oct 20, 2023 URobert Andrew

Uphuthelwe

Isayensi

Abacwaningi Basebenzisa I-Giant Meterwave Radio Telescope Ukufunda I-Ionosphere Yomhlaba

Oct 20, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Amazwana
Isayensi

Ukubuka isibhakabhaka: Okthoba 20-23

Oct 20, 2023 URobert Andrew 0 Amazwana
Isayensi

Ucwaningo Lwe-Nanocarriers Luveza Ukusabalala Okuphezulu Kwamasosha omzimba Aphikisana ne-Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) kubantu baseJalimane

Oct 20, 2023 URobert Andrew 0 Amazwana
Isayensi

U-Chris Boshuizen Ugubha Iminyaka Emibili Yokukhumbula Indiza Yemkhathi Ngevidiyo Entsha Yomculo

Oct 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Amazwana