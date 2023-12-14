Algorithm Identifies Genomic Locations of Polyadenylation

Northwestern Medicine scientists have developed an innovative algorithm that can identify the precise locations in the genome where polyadenylation, a crucial genetic process, occurs. Polyadenylation involves the addition of nucleotides to RNA, stabilizing and preparing them for protein translation. This process also plays a role in determining when RNA transcription should stop, preventing incorrect gene expression. The algorithm’s development has the potential to advance research into diseases and disorders caused by errors in DNA transcription.

Previously, little was known about the specific sites of polyadenylation on the genome and the factors influencing them. However, the deep learning models created by the researchers have shed light on these crucial details. Using the algorithm, the investigators discovered that polyadenylation sites are influenced by various signals in their vicinity. Furthermore, they were able to identify the most efficient and accurate polyadenylation sites within the human genome.

The models developed in the study not only predict polyadenylation sites but also provide insights into how these sites are regulated and the factors that contribute to the selection of cleavage sites. Understanding these processes can potentially lead to therapeutic interventions for correcting errors in polyadenylation associated with diseases.

Moving forward, the researchers plan to expand their algorithm to analyze polyadenylation sites in other species such as zebrafish, fruit flies, and yeast. By comparing polyadenylation sites across different organisms, they hope to gain a better understanding of the evolutionary aspects of these genetic signals and their potential contribution to various diseases.

This groundbreaking research, published in Nature Communications, was supported by grants from the National Institutes of Health, the Lynn Sage Scholar fund, and the Predoctoral Training Program in Biomedical Data Driven Discovery. The results of this study pave the way for further advances in genomic research and the potential development of targeted therapies for genetic disorders.