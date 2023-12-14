Discovery of Hydrogen-Stripped Massive Stars in Binary Systems

A groundbreaking study conducted by astronomers at the University of Toronto has revealed a population of massive stars that have been stripped of their hydrogen envelopes by their binary companions. The findings, published in Science, provide important insights into the origins of hydrogen-poor core-collapse supernovae and neutron star mergers.

For years, scientists have theorized that a significant portion of massive stars in binary systems lose their hydrogen envelopes. However, until now, only one potential candidate had been identified, leaving a major gap in our understanding. Co-lead author Maria Drout expresses the magnitude of this discovery, emphasizing its implications for our understanding of supernovae, gravitational waves, and distant galaxies.

The discovery of these hydrogen-stripped stars not only confirms their existence but also opens up new avenues for detailed research. Measurements of key properties, such as the material lost in stellar winds, will enable more accurate predictions of phenomena like neutron star mergers. These stars are believed to be responsible for a significant fraction of hydrogen-poor supernovae, as well as being crucial in the formation of neutron star mergers that emit gravitational waves.

The study also suggests that some stars in the sample may have neutron star or black hole companions, setting the stage for the creation of double neutron star or neutron star plus black hole systems that could eventually merge.

Bethany Ludwig, a Ph.D. student involved in the study, highlights the interconnected nature of stars, comparing them to social beings. She explains that stars, especially massive ones, are rarely solitary and often exist in dynamic binary systems. The interactions between these stars throughout their lifetimes can shape their evolution.

The difficulty in detecting stripped stars lies in the fact that much of the light they emit falls outside the visible spectrum and can be obscured by dust or overshadowed by their companion stars. To overcome this challenge, the researchers carried out an ultraviolet survey using data from the Swift Ultra-Violet/Optical Telescope. By focusing on the ultraviolet part of the spectrum, where hot stars emit most of their light, the team was able to collect brightness data for millions of stars in the Large and Small Magellanic Clouds.

This groundbreaking discovery not only confirms the existence of hydrogen-stripped massive stars but also underscores the complex interconnectedness of stars in the universe. It paves the way for further research into their roles in various astrophysical phenomena, ultimately expanding our understanding of the cosmos.