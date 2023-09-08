城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

最新消息

PayPal 卡現已與 Apple Pay 兼容

By曼波布雷西亞

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
PayPal 卡現已與 Apple Pay 兼容

PayPal debit and credit cards can now be added to the Apple Wallet app, allowing users to utilize the Apple Pay mobile payment service. There are two methods for adding PayPal cards to the app. Firstly, users can open the iOS PayPal app and select the “Pay with your iPhone” banner on the homepage, which will redirect them to the Apple Wallet app. From there, the PayPal cards can be added. Alternatively, users can open the app and press the plus icon in the upper right corner to follow the instructions for adding the PayPal credit or debit cards to the Wallet app.

Once added, the PayPal cards can be selected to handle transactions made using Apple Pay. It is important to note that Apple retains 0.15% of the transaction value, meaning that for every $100 spent via Apple Pay, Apple keeps 15 cents.

PayPal’s decision to include Apple Pay support comes later than other banking and financial services cards that have already integrated with Apple Pay. This delay may perhaps stem from PayPal’s initial skepticism about the benefits of enabling Apple Pay compatibility. However, with this recent announcement, it is clear that any reservations held by PayPal have now been overcome.

定義：

  • PayPal: An online payment platform that enables individuals and businesses to make payments and transfer money securely through the internet.
  • Apple Wallet app: A digital wallet application developed by Apple that allows users to store and manage various payment methods, loyalty cards, boarding passes, and more on their Apple devices.
  • Apple Pay: A mobile payment and digital wallet service developed by Apple Inc. that allows users to make payments using their Apple devices, such as iPhones and Apple Watches, at participating retailers.

來源：
– 9to5Mac

By 曼波布雷西亞

相關帖子

最新消息

徹底改變用戶體驗：顯示面板技術的演變

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
最新消息

利用雲技術的力量實現互聯網時代的高效供應鏈管理

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
最新消息

引領未來：全球汽車操作系統的主要趨勢和發展

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日

你錯過了

專業技術

Epic Games 首席創意官唐納德·穆斯塔德 (Donald Mustard) 退休

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
專業技術

豐田 GR Corolla Morizo​​ 與本田思域 Type-R：一場勢均力敵的 U 型直線加速賽

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

新研究發現吡羅昔康與左炔諾孕酮聯合使用可提高緊急避孕的有效性

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
最新消息

徹底改變用戶體驗：顯示面板技術的演變

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 0 個評論