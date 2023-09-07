城市生活

道路交通事故對瀕危物種和生態系統的隱性影響

By曼波布雷西亞

7 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Roadkill is not only a sad sight on our roads, but it also contributes to a mass die-off that affects our planet. Every year, millions of animals, including deer, birds, and pollinating insects, are victims of collisions with vehicles. This includes many endangered species that are already struggling to survive. Reptiles and amphibians, collectively known as “herps,” are particularly affected, despite their dominance in many ecosystems.

The slow movement and attraction to warm surfaces make herps more prone to becoming roadkill. Unlike deer or grizzly bears, some herps do not respond to traffic, leading to their untimely demise. This is especially true for amphibians, who have to migrate between their aquatic and terrestrial habitats. During the breeding season, when heavy rain refills temporary pools, thousands of amphibians embark on a frenzied journey to their mating grounds. Unfortunately, many of them must cross roads to reach their destination, where they often meet their end.

The impact of roadkill goes beyond the loss of individual animals. It affects the genetic diversity and reproductive capacity of populations. Roadkill often eliminates healthy individuals, including young females who have not yet had the chance to contribute to breeding. For endangered species, even a few deaths can be significant enough to push populations towards extinction.

For a long time, roadkill was considered a natural form of mortality, but its hidden toll on ecosystems is now being recognized. It is important for governments and communities to prioritize road ecology and implement measures to reduce roadkill, such as wildlife crossings and speed restrictions in critical areas. By protecting our roads and wildlife, we can prevent further loss of endangered species and preserve the delicate balance of our ecosystems.

Source: Ben Goldfarb, Crossings: How Road Ecology Is Shaping The Future Of Our Planet

