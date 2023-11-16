YouTube Music 透過播客擴大影響力

Google’s ambition to position YouTube as the go-to platform for all things entertainment has taken another leap forward. Following the integration of YouTube and YouTube Music, the platform now caters to your multimedia streaming needs, including videos, movies, music, and even podcasts.

In a bid to replace the existing Google Podcasts app, YouTube Music has now added podcasts to its repertoire, allowing podcasters to directly publish their content without any intermediaries. This move not only streamlines the publishing process but also makes it easier for listeners to subscribe.

Recently, Google began rolling out this podcast feature to the Android and web versions of the YouTube Music app, making it more accessible to a wider audience. Unfortunately, iOS users will have to wait a little longer before they can enjoy podcasts on YouTube Music, as the feature has yet to be implemented on that platform. However, iOS users can still access podcasts that have been added through other platforms.

Adding a podcast through an RSS feed is a simple process on both the Android app and the web version. In the Library tab of the Android app, users can find the option to add a podcast by tapping on the “Podcasts” category. From there, they can choose to browse popular podcasts or input a private or public .xml URL for a desired podcast feed. The web version offers a similar process, accessible through music.youtube.com/library/podcasts.

Google’s commitment to making YouTube Music a comprehensive podcasting destination is evident in its investment in resources to enhance the podcasting experience. Providing migration tools, such as the ability to import podcast RSS feeds, is a significant step towards achieving the company’s goal.

With YouTube Music’s expansion into podcasts, content creators and listeners alike can look forward to a more integrated and seamless streaming experience. Stay tuned for more updates as YouTube Music continues to evolve.

