城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

最新消息

《魔獸世界》龍之軍團擴展包：活動過多，但對一些玩家來說卻難以承受

By曼波布雷西亞

11 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
《魔獸世界》龍之軍團擴展包：活動過多，但對一些玩家來說卻難以承受

In the expansive world of World of Warcraft, the Dragon Isles in the Dragonflight expansion offer a multitude of activities for players to engage in. However, this abundance of content has left many players feeling overwhelmed and lost.

According to a Reddit post on September 10, players expressed their confusion and frustration with the sheer number of activities available on the Dragon Isles. Some players admitted to feeling completely lost and unsure of where to go. This overwhelming feeling has led some players to resort to running low-level Mythic+ dungeons to outgear the events, which they feel are quickly becoming obsolete.

To add to the complexity, Blizzard introduced Dreamsurge events on September 5, further complicating the gameplay experience. The addition of these events has only exacerbated the confusion for players.

However, it is important to note that players are not obligated to participate in all of these activities. The Dragonflight expansion is designed to give players the freedom to choose how they want to play the game. There is no time-gated content or locked lore stories, and there are various gear sets available for different playstyles.

While experienced players may understand this, new and returning players can struggle to keep up with the overwhelming amount of content. This can lead to frustration and even abandonment of the game before giving it a proper chance.

It would be beneficial for Blizzard to streamline and make these quests and activities more accessible for newer and returning players. Providing the option to skip certain questlines and implementing in-game guides could greatly help players navigate the expansion and reduce feelings of being overwhelmed.

In conclusion, while the Dragonflight expansion offers a plethora of activities, it can be overwhelming for some players. Balancing the complexity of the expansion with user-friendly features and guides would greatly enhance the overall gameplay experience for both new and experienced players.

來源：Reddit

By 曼波布雷西亞

相關帖子

最新消息

The Wordle 評論：分析益智 Wordle 819

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
最新消息

407 億年前，古代細菌首次在陸地上定居

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
最新消息

Sonos Beam（第 2 代）和三星 HW-S60B Soundbar 的比較

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

你錯過了

科學

阿拉伯聯合酋長國航天局將目光投向小行星帶

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

椎骨的起源及其在腫瘤轉移中的作用

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

使用 eDNA 了解整個人群的基因組成

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

美國宇航局宇航員和宇航員安全抵達國際空間站

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論