女性講述骨盆網狀手術後十年的疼痛

By羅伯特·安德魯

11 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
A woman has spoken out about the “hell” she has endured for over a decade following pelvic mesh surgery performed by a Bristol surgeon who is currently facing a misconduct hearing. Jennifer Hill, 74, is one of over 200 patients who the North Bristol NHS Trust admitted had suffered “harm” as a result of unnecessary pelvic floor surgery using artificial mesh carried out by Dr. Anthony Dixon. Ms. Hill underwent the surgery in 2012 and again in 2016, and has experienced years of trauma and a significant impact on her life.

Dr. Dixon, a leading UK pelvic surgeon, used artificial mesh to lift prolapsed bowels, a technique known as laparoscopic ventral mesh rectopexy (LVMR). He performed the surgeries at Southmead Hospital, as well as at the private facility Spire Hospital, where NHS patients were often referred for treatment. Ms. Hill was advised to see Dr. Dixon by a gastroenterologist at Spire Hospital for her Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), but he subsequently diagnosed her with rectal and vaginal prolapse. After the surgery, her symptoms worsened.

Ms. Hill has been left with nerve damage, ongoing bowel issues, sleeping and eating difficulties, severe pain, and the need to colonic irrigate multiple times daily. She has been unable to have sex since the operations due to the pain. Ms. Hill hopes that by speaking out about her experiences and giving evidence at the misconduct hearing, she will gain some closure and provide solace to others in similar positions.

A review by the North Bristol NHS Trust published last year found that 203 patients who underwent LMVR surgery by Dr. Dixon between 2007 and 2017 should have been offered alternative treatment before proceeding to surgery. Linda Millband, national head of clinical negligence group actions at Thompsons Solicitors, is supporting around 100 former mesh patients of Dr. Dixon. She believes that the hearing will focus on whether there was adequate consent, whether alternative treatments were offered, and whether patients were properly informed about the risks of the surgery.

資料來源：獨立報

定義：
– Pelvic Mesh: A medical device used to support organs in the pelvic region, often used in pelvic organ prolapse or stress urinary incontinence surgeries.
– Laparoscopic Ventral Mesh Rectopexy (LVMR): A surgical technique that uses artificial mesh to lift prolapsed bowels.
– Prolapsed Bowels: A condition where the rectum sinks into or protrudes out of the vagina or anus.
– General Medical Council (GMC): A regulatory body responsible for maintaining the standards of medical practice in the UK.
– National Health Service (NHS): The publicly funded healthcare system in the UK.

