蘋果會徹底改變智慧戒指產業嗎？

When people think of wearable fitness trackers, smartwatches like the Apple Watch Series 9 often come to mind. These devices offer a range of health and fitness tracking features along with notifications and apps. But there is a rising trend in the world of health tech: smart jewelry, particularly smart rings. While one of the most popular smart rings currently available is the Oura Ring, which requires a premium subscription to access valuable information, many are wondering if Apple will enter this market.

It turns out that Apple has been working on smart ring technology for some time now, as evidenced by patents filed for an “electronic ring computing device.” These patents suggest various possibilities for an Apple smart ring, including a mini Apple Watch with a touch screen and haptic feedback, as well as features that integrate with Apple’s mixed reality headset, the Vision Pro. Some of these patents even explore gesture input and haptic notifications similar to those found in the Apple Watch.

An Apple smart ring could address some of the limitations of the Apple Watch, such as its bulkiness when worn overnight for sleep tracking. Many individuals prefer a more minimal option while sleeping, making a smart ring a perfect alternative. Additionally, Apple’s expertise in design and fashion partnerships, like the one with Hermès for the Apple Watch, could result in a smart ring that combines aesthetics and functionality.

Furthermore, integrating an Apple smart ring directly with the Fitness or Health app could eliminate the need for a subscription, offering users access to valuable health data without additional costs. This would differentiate Apple’s smart ring from competitors like the Oura Ring, which require subscriptions to unlock their full potential.

While it remains uncertain whether Apple will actually release a smart ring or if these patents will translate into a real product, the company has a track record of revolutionizing product categories. The Apple Watch led the way for smartwatches, and a smart ring from Apple could potentially have a similar impact on the industry. Whether it’s used solely for input with other Apple hardware or incorporates health tracking sensors in the future, an Apple smart ring holds significant potential.

