烏克蘭戰爭受傷患者的抗生素耐藥性水平令人震驚

By加布里埃爾博塔

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Researchers have discovered a worrisome level of antibiotic resistance in bacteria from war-wounded patients in Ukraine. The study, conducted by Lund University in Sweden in collaboration with Ukrainian microbiologists, found unprecedented levels of resistance, particularly in the Klebsiella pneumoniae bacteria.

The researchers analyzed patient samples from 141 war victims in Ukraine, including adults with injuries sustained during the war and infants diagnosed with pneumonia. These patients had acquired infections while in hospitals, mainly due to overwhelmed medical facilities and destroyed infrastructure.

The findings, published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases, revealed that numerous patients had bacteria with remarkably high antibiotic resistance. Some strains exhibited resistance to broad-spectrum antimicrobial agents, including newly developed antibiotics. Shockingly, almost ten percent of the samples contained bacteria that were resistant to “our last-resort” antibiotic, colistin. Additionally, six percent of all the samples contained bacteria resistant to every antibiotic tested.

Professor Kristian Riesbeck, from Lund University, expressed concern about the resistance displayed by Klebsiella pneumoniae bacteria, as they have the potential to cause illness even in individuals with a healthy immune system. He highlighted the urgent need for international aid in addressing this grave concern.

The extent of antibiotic resistance observed in this study surpasses anything seen before, even in countries like India and China. Professor Riesbeck emphasized the risk of further spread of resistant bacteria, which threatens the entire European region. While many countries are providing military aid to Ukraine, it is equally crucial to assist in addressing this ongoing situation.

The findings of this study highlight the challenges posed by resistant bacteria in times of war. In addition to the human suffering caused by the war in Ukraine, there is an invisible war being fought against these resilient bacteria. Proper intervention and support are crucial to prevent the spread of antibiotic resistance and protect the health of individuals affected by war and conflict.

[Source: The Lancet Infectious Diseases]

