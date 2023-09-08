城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

最新消息

Valve 的新硬件理念在韓國獲得認證

By羅伯特·安德魯

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Valve 的新硬件理念在韓國獲得認證

****

Valve has been known to have ambitions beyond the Steam Deck, and new information suggests that the company may be getting ready to ship one of its hardware ideas. The National Radio Research Agency in South Korea has certified a “low-power wireless device” from Valve with the designation “RC-V1V-1030.” While the certification does not provide many details about the device, it does indicate that it uses 5GHz Wi-Fi, which is already common in most computers. Regulatory agencies typically require certification for devices that will be imported and potentially sold in a country. The Valve device has not yet appeared in the United States’ FCC database or the Bluetooth SIG, but this may change in the future.

In Valve’s code, there are some hints about the company’s hardware plans. Michael Larabel from Phoronix discovered that Valve has made changes related to the Steam Deck’s Van Gogh APU, including references to the product names “Galileo” and “Sephiroth.” Valve’s Greg Coomer has previously mentioned that the existing APU in the Steam Deck could also be suitable for a standalone VR headset. However, it is less likely that a new Steam Controller gamepad would contain the entire Steam Deck chip.

Valve has been exploring various hardware ideas, including a standalone VR headset codenamed “Deckard,” as confirmed by sources in 2021. Patent images of the device have also been circulating. Whether the certified “low-power wireless device” is related to a refresh of the Steam Deck or a completely new hardware product remains to be seen. However, it might be wise for Valve to make an announcement before Nintendo reveals its successor to the Nintendo Switch.

來源：
– The Verge (Sean Hollister)
– Arca.live (via Brad Lynch)
– Phoronix (Michael Larabel)
– Brad Lynch (YouTube)
– Ars Technica

By 羅伯特·安德魯

相關帖子

最新消息

博蒙特地區發現一戰時期失落的船隻

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
最新消息

在家享受身臨其境的板球世界盃體驗的最佳條形音箱

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯
最新消息

可折疊智能手機越來越受歡迎：摩托羅拉 Razr 40 Ultra 評測

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯

你錯過了

最新消息

博蒙特地區發現一戰時期失落的船隻

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
專業技術

馬里奧的秘密：揭開他外表的未知細節

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
最新消息

在家享受身臨其境的板球世界盃體驗的最佳條形音箱

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

鯊魚精疲力竭、煤炭排放量增加以及蝸牛粘液的多功能性

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論