在前焚燒廠遺址上建造的城市公園可能會導致土壤中的鉛含量升高

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Summary: A study conducted by Duke University has found that city parks and playgrounds built on former waste incinerator sites may still have significantly high levels of lead in their surface soils. The study collected and analyzed surface soil samples from three city parks in Durham, North Carolina, that are located on former incinerator sites closed in the early 1940s. The results showed that one of the parks had lead levels over 2000 parts per million, more than five times higher than the current EPA standard for safe soils in children’s play areas. Exposure to lead in soil can have long-term health effects, particularly on children, including damage to the brain and nervous system, delayed growth and development, and learning and behavioral problems. The study highlights the need for increased monitoring and testing of soil contamination in urban areas, as many cities may have parks, schools, homes, and other buildings built on former incinerator and ash disposal sites.

Cities in the US and Canada burned their trash and waste in municipal incinerators until the early 1970s when concerns about air pollution led to their closure. However, the study shows that the legacy of contamination from these incinerators may still persist in urban soils. The researchers suggest that historical surveys indicate a lack of awareness about the health and environmental hazards of incinerator ash, which contained concentrated levels of lead and other contaminants. The ash was sometimes spread around parks and other urban spaces, contributing to soil contamination.

The study also emphasizes the importance of using new technology for sampling and monitoring soil contamination. The use of portable X-ray fluorescence instruments allows for quick analysis of soil samples for multiple metals, including lead. The researchers believe that utilizing historical records about waste incineration and ash disposal can help identify contamination hotspots and expedite efforts to assess and mitigate risks. This study serves as a reminder of the potential dangers posed by contaminated soil in urban areas and the need for continued monitoring and remediation efforts.

Source: Environmental Science & Technology Letters (2023). DOI: 10.1021/acs.estlett.3c00488

By 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

