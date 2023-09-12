谷歌因濫用壟斷權力面臨審判

The United States government is taking Google to court, accusing the tech giant of abusing its monopoly power in the search engine industry. The trial, which marks the government’s first major monopoly case in decades and the first in the age of the modern internet, begins on Tuesday in Washington, D.C.

At the heart of the Justice Department’s case is the claim that Google orchestrated its business dealings to ensure that it is the first search engine that users see when they access their phones or web browsers. The government argues that Google’s objective was to eliminate competition and maintain its dominance.

Former Attorney General William Barr described the lawsuit as an attack on Google’s grip over the internet, affecting millions of consumers, advertisers, small businesses, and entrepreneurs. After years of preparation, including the production of millions of pages of documents and depositions from over 150 individuals, the case is finally going to trial.

The outcome of this landmark trial will have significant implications for the tech industry and the internet as a whole. It challenges the power of tech companies in controlling the products that people use daily. If successful, it could potentially change the way tech giants operate and have a direct impact on how the internet functions.

Google, which currently holds around 90% of the U.S. search engine market and is valued at $1.7 trillion, argues that its search product is superior to its competitors. The company states that users choose to use Google out of preference, as switching to an alternative search engine is easy in the modern era.

This case is reminiscent of the 1998 antitrust case against Microsoft, which resulted in a victory for the Justice Department. The similarities between the two cases and their potential outcomes have led many to view the Microsoft case as a blueprint for taking on today’s tech giants.

The government’s case against Google focuses on the company’s exclusive deals with phone makers like Apple and Samsung, as well as web browsers like Mozilla. These agreements ensure that Google is the default search engine on most devices, allegedly stifling competition and limiting the presence of smaller rivals.

In the coming weeks, the trial will unfold, and the verdict will shape the future of the tech industry. Regardless of the outcome, this high-profile case signifies a pivotal moment in addressing the power dynamics within the tech sector.

