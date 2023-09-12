城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

最新消息

Linux 命令行的強大功能：Tab 補全和歷史記錄

By羅伯特·安德魯

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Linux 命令行的強大功能：Tab 補全和歷史記錄

The Linux operating system is often associated with the need to use complex commands to accomplish tasks. However, this is no longer the case. The Linux desktop has greatly evolved over the years, and it is now possible to use Linux without ever running a single command. Nevertheless, for some users, the power offered by the Linux Command Line Interface (CLI) can be enticing.

There are two features of the Linux command line that can greatly enhance its efficiency: tab completion and history. Tab completion allows you to easily find and complete commands that you may not remember in their entirety. For example, if you know a command starts with “sys,” but you can’t recall the full command, simply type “sys” and hit Tab. The command line will automatically fill in the rest of the command.

The command history feature is equally useful. By pressing the up arrow on your keyboard, you can scroll through the commands you have previously entered. This allows you to quickly find and re-run commands without having to type them out again. Once you find the desired command in the history, pressing Enter will execute it, as though you had just typed it.

These tricks can be incredibly helpful for both novice and experienced Linux users. They make using the command line less intimidating and more efficient, saving time and hassle. By familiarizing yourself with tab completion and history, you can fully harness the power of the Linux CLI and take advantage of its capabilities.

來源：
- 沒有

By 羅伯特·安德魯

相關帖子

最新消息

The Wordle 評論：分析益智 Wordle 819

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
最新消息

407 億年前，古代細菌首次在陸地上定居

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
最新消息

Sonos Beam（第 2 代）和三星 HW-S60B Soundbar 的比較

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

你錯過了

科學

椎骨的起源及其在腫瘤轉移中的作用

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

使用 eDNA 了解整個人群的基因組成

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

美國宇航局宇航員和宇航員安全抵達國際空間站

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

新的月球競賽：建立月球經濟

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論