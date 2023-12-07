探索美國最具節慶氛圍的聖誕節小鎮

Looking for the ultimate Christmas experience? Look no further. According to a recent poll conducted by Mixbook, a photo book brand, here are the top towns in America that truly embody the spirit of Christmas. While some of the expected contenders like North Pole, Alaska ranked high on the list, there were a few surprising entries as well.

Topping the list as America’s Most ‘Christmassy’ Town is Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. This picturesque town may be located in the South, but it captures the holiday spirit with its festive allure and Appalachian warmth. During the holiday season, Pigeon Forge transforms into a winter wonderland, adorned with millions of twinkling lights and festive decorations. The town hosts various Christmas-themed events, including parades and Winterfest, where visitors can marvel at stunning light displays and enjoy live entertainment. Dollywood, the famous theme park founded by Dolly Parton, also offers a plethora of holiday celebrations.

Coming in second is Durango, Colorado, followed by Lake Placid, New York, Stowe, Vermont, Alexandria, Virginia, Old Saybrook, Connecticut, Stockbridge, Massachusetts, Holland, Michigan, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, and North Pole, Alaska rounding out the top ten. While New Jersey may not be the first place that comes to mind when thinking of a Christmassy atmosphere, Cape May and Morristown proved that they deserve a spot on the list.

Cape May, a picturesque seaside town known for its grand Victorian houses, transforms into a yuletide wonder during the Christmas season. The historic district is adorned with thousands of twinkling lights and festive decorations, creating a scene straight out of a Dickens novel. The annual “Cape May Christmas Candlelight House Tours” allow visitors to explore beautifully decorated inns and homes, immersing themselves in the warmth and charm of a bygone era. Meanwhile, Morristown becomes a winter wonderland with its historic Morristown Green serving as the centerpiece of the holiday festivities. The green is filled with lights and decorations, and the town hosts a Christmas Festival featuring ice sculpture demonstrations, visits from Santa, and horse-drawn carriage rides.

Whether you’re seeking a snowy wonderland or a festive coastal retreat, these towns offer the perfect setting to celebrate the magic of Christmas. For the complete list of the top 75 most ‘Christmassy’ towns in America, visit the Mixbook website and start planning your holiday adventures now.

在網路故事中閱讀更多內容： 探索美國最具節慶氛圍的聖誕節小鎮