加速時代傳媒集團收購 Acorn Newspapers 進軍南加州

By羅伯特·安德魯

7 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Times Media Group (TMG) has announced its expansion into Southern California with the acquisition of Acorn Newspapers, a highly respected news brand serving over 340,000 readers in western Los Angeles and eastern Ventura counties. The deal includes the acquisition of five weeklies, including the Acorn of Agoura Hills, the Moorpark Acorn, the Simi Valley Acorn, the Camarillo Acorn, and the Thousand Oaks Acorn, as well as several companion publications and associated websites.

TMG founder and President Steve Strickbine expressed his excitement about the acquisition, stating, “This is a great day for both Times Media Group and the Acorn Newspapers.” He praised the work of Jim and Lisa Rule, the couple who built Acorn Newspapers into a trusted community news brand known for its exceptional coverage and value for advertisers.

The acquisition of Acorn Newspapers aligns with TMG’s commitment to providing communities with accurate and truthful local news and information. This move further strengthens TMG’s presence in Southern California, as Acorn Newspapers join TMG’s other community news properties in the region, including the Pasadena Weekly, LA Downtown News, The Argonaut in Santa Monica, Ventura County Reporter, and the recently acquired Picket Fence Media.

Jim and Lisa Rule, the current owners of Acorn Newspapers, expressed their confidence in TMG’s leadership. In a joint statement, they said, “While passing the torch is never easy, we are confident in the bright future of Acorn Newspapers under Steve Strickbine’s leadership.” They expressed pride in having nurtured the publications and entrusted their legacy to TMG, a company that shares their passion for hyperlocal journalism and deep community ties.

The publications will continue to operate from their current offices in Agoura Hills and Camarillo. Strickbine has expressed his commitment to upholding the high-quality journalism and integrity that Acorn Newspapers are known for, stating, “I am honored that they chose Times Media Group as the successor to carry that mantle forward.”

Times Media Group, founded by Steve Strickbine in 1997, owns and operates more than 40 publications in Arizona and Southern California. TMG’s portfolio includes over 25 weekly community newspapers and companion websites, as well as AZ Integrated Media, a media distribution and custom publishing company.

Source: This article is based on the source article from Times Media Group

