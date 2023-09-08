城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

最新消息

使用可充電電池組的 Xbox Series X/S 無線控制器可節省費用

By曼波布雷西亞

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
使用可充電電池組的 Xbox Series X/S 無線控制器可節省費用

If you’re tired of constantly changing batteries while gaming, Argos has a deal for you. The Xbox Series X/S Wireless Controller with a rechargeable battery pack is currently on sale for £59.99, saving you £15 off the usual asking price of £74.99. This controller features a rechargeable battery pack that offers up to 30 hours of playtime per charge and can be recharged while you play.

In addition to the convenience of a rechargeable battery, this special edition Xbox Remix controller is also environmentally friendly. It is made from post-consumer recycled resins, including materials like CDs, plastic water jugs, and car headlight covers. Microsoft has also incorporated mechanically recycled parts from old Xbox One generation controllers without sacrificing durability or performance.

The design of the Xbox Remix controller is inspired by the Pacific Northwest forest, with colors that reflect the natural beauty of Microsoft’s home state of Washington. While it does come at a slightly higher price than the standard Xbox Wireless Controller, this deal eliminates that difference, allowing you to get the Xbox Series X/S Wireless Controller with Rechargeable Battery Pack for a reduced price of £59.99.

來源：
– Trusted Reviews: [link goes here]
– Argos: [link goes here]

By 曼波布雷西亞

相關帖子

最新消息

新發現的西村彗星在夜空中可見

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯
最新消息

HP Spectre x360 (14-ef0046na) 2023：創意人士的夢想筆記本電腦

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔
最新消息

免費射擊週末挑戰：贏取幸運皇家禮券和神秘探索者武器戰利品箱

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞

你錯過了

最新消息

新發現的西村彗星在夜空中可見

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
專業技術

在 Minecraft 中創建骨粉農場

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
專業技術

谷歌確認 Pixel Watch 2 將於 5 月 XNUMX 日在印度推出

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
專業技術

巴爾的摩市長宣布數字股權基金撥款

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論