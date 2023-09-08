城市生活

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Revival: The Birth and Legacy of the Goodwood Motor Circuit

The Goodwood Motor Circuit holds a special place in the history of British motor racing. While it never hosted a world championship grand prix, it provided a beloved stage for the emerging British motorsport industry. From 1948 to 1966, the Motor Circuit saw active racing, followed by a period of test and sprint events until 1997. It was not until the efforts of Charles March, now the Duke of Richmond & Gordon, that the Motor Circuit would experience a revival.

During its prime, Goodwood was a medium-speed aerodrome course that offered a challenging and picturesque setting. The circuit was laid out around the perimeter track of a wartime RAF fighter aerodrome and featured gradients, undulations, fast curves, tight turns, and the famous chicane added in 1952. It became known for promoting good racing and was regarded as a rewarding circuit by top drivers like Stirling Moss.

The birth of the Goodwood Motor Circuit can be attributed to the efforts of Freddie Richmond, the Duke of Richmond & Gordon, who was passionate about motoring. In the aftermath of World War II, when Brooklands was lost to development, there was no permanent racing venue on the British mainland. Richmond, in partnership with the Junior Car Club (JCC), played a pivotal role in organizing the first post-war international race meetings. Eventually, they discovered that the ex-RAF Westhampnett perimeter track on the Goodwood estate was an ideal location for a circuit.

The inaugural meeting took place in September 1948 and set the stage for future races. Funding was often a challenge for the British Automobile Racing Club (BARC), which organized the races at Goodwood, but generous sponsors were found to support the events. The social scene surrounding Goodwood also played a significant role in its appeal, with pubs and restaurants along the rural access roads.

Over the years, the Goodwood Motor Circuit showcased legendary drivers like Nino Farina, Juan Manuel Fangio, Mike Hawthorn, and Jim Clark. It nurtured the talent of British drivers and witnessed the rise of world-class motorsport in the country.

Source: The Goodwood Revival: Motor Circuit’s Blueprint

By 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

