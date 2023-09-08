城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

最新消息

模組製作者哈克·霍根 (Halk Hogan) 表示，Starfield HD 重製模組正在製作中

By曼波布雷西亞

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
模組製作者哈克·霍根 (Halk Hogan) 表示，Starfield HD 重製模組正在製作中

Renowned modder Halk Hogan, known for the impressive HD Reworked mods for The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077, has recently announced that he is bringing his skills to Bethesda’s newly released sci-fi RPG, Starfield. Hogan shared the news on his YouTube channel, stating that he aims to enhance the visual experience of the game by addressing the low-resolution textures.

In his YouTube post, Hogan mentioned that the mod is currently in the early stages of development. However, he assures fans that the first version of the Starfield HD Reworked mod will be released soon. Similar to his previous projects, Hogan’s mod will prioritize high-quality textures, with a potential focus on models in future updates. He also aims to optimize the mod for performance and efficient use of video memory.

For fans of CD Projekt’s fantasy worlds, Hogan also mentioned that he is continuing work on the HDRP NextGen Edition for The Witcher 3 and HDRP 2.0 for Cyberpunk 2077. More information regarding those projects will be shared in the near future.

Halk Hogan’s reputation as a modder with a keen eye for improving visuals is well-established. The HD Reworked project for The Witcher 3 was so impressive that CD Projekt incorporated it into the “next-gen” update released in 2022. Similarly, his Cyberpunk 2077 mod significantly enhances the visuals of Night City, provided players have the hardware capable of supporting it.

While the released teaser for the Starfield HD Reworked mod primarily showcases improvements to environmental elements like dirt and rocks, the upgrades are noticeably impactful, elevating the game’s visuals in dramatic ways.

As of now, it remains unclear what hardware will be required to fully enjoy the Starfield HD Reworked mod. However, given Hogan’s track record, it can be expected that it will demand a powerful system to fully appreciate the enhanced visuals. Inquiries have been made to Halk Hogan for more information, and any updates received will be shared accordingly.

來源：
– Halk Hogan’s YouTube channel

By 曼波布雷西亞

相關帖子

最新消息

智能家居的未來：自動化如何改變我們的生活方式

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
最新消息

HP 400 英寸 Pavilion 筆記本電腦立減 15 美元：值得一試

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
最新消息

豐田推出期待已久的 2023 GR Supra 手動變速箱

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔

你錯過了

專業技術

為英國學生推出新的數字校舍 Splatoon 3 錦標賽

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
最新消息

智能家居的未來：自動化如何改變我們的生活方式

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 0 個評論
專業技術

星空故障：錯誤刪除了玩家飛船中的重要物品

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
專業技術

Payday 3 公開測試版：如何加入和測試遊戲

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論