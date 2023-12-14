《最後生還者 第二部：重製版》新冒險等著您

Summary: The highly anticipated release of The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered on PlayStation 5 brings a host of exciting new features and confirms Ellie’s surname in-game for the first time. The remastered version, set to launch on January 19, 2024, introduces the No Return roguelike mode with a costume of Ellie donning a space suit. The inclusion of her surname, “E. Williams,” on the nametag of the suit was spotted by Reddit user tomdurnell. While this information had previously been disclosed by developer Naughty Dog and through other materials, it marks the first appearance in the game itself.

In addition to the new roguelike mode, The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered offers a range of enhancements and bonus content. Players can explore three Lost Levels with developer commentary, engage in guitar free play, experience improved graphics, and enjoy DualSense integration. The remastered version also allows players who own the original game on PlayStation 4 to upgrade to the PS5 version at a discounted price of $10, with the option to import their save files.

With the release of the remastered edition, fans of The Last of Us Part 2 can look forward to an immersive gaming experience with added depth and excitement. The No Return mode provides a thrilling challenge as players navigate through waves of enemies and unlock new abilities to strengthen their characters. Additionally, the inclusion of various costumes, such as Ellie’s space suit, offers a touch of whimsy and creative freedom within the game.

Prepare to embark on new adventures in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered, where Ellie’s surname is finally revealed and thrilling gameplay awaits. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to delve back into the post-apocalyptic world and discover the game’s enhanced features on PlayStation 5.