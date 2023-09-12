城市生活

《星空》中被屠殺的愛爾蘭口音引發爭議

羅伯特·安德魯

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
《星空》中被屠殺的愛爾蘭口音引發爭議

The highly anticipated game, Starfield, developed by Bethesda, has recently come under fire for its poorly executed Irish accent. Players and critics alike have been left shocked and disappointed by the portrayal of the accent, which has been described as an “abomination.”

The issue of misrepresenting accents is not a new one in the world of media, but it seems that Starfield has taken it to a whole new level. Many individuals from Ireland, who are familiar with the nuances of their own dialects, have voiced their frustration at the inaccurate portrayal.

While some may argue that getting actual Irish actors to voice these roles would be the easiest solution, it is at the very least expected that the accent be done justice. Unfortunately, this basic requirement seems to have been overlooked in the development of Starfield.

Twitter has been flooded with comments highlighting the poor quality of the Irish accent in the game. Some have compared it to a basic American accent with the occasional use of stereotypical Irish phrases. It has been called “shocking” and “unbelievable” by those who have experienced it firsthand.

This is not the first instance of a poorly executed Irish accent in the world of gaming. However, recent titles such as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla have done a much better job of accurately representing the accent. It is disappointing to see that Starfield has missed the mark in this regard.

Despite the controversy surrounding the Irish accent, Starfield has still managed to garner success in other areas. The game has received positive reviews and has been performing well in sales.

In conclusion, the butchered Irish accent in Starfield has sparked outrage among players and critics. It is a clear example of the importance of accurate representation in media, and serves as a reminder that more effort should be made to ensure authenticity in portrayals of different cultures and accents.

