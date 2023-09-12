城市生活

為個別聯繫人自定義您的 iPhone 振動

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
If you prefer to keep your iPhone on silent or vibrate mode but still want to be able to differentiate incoming texts or calls from different contacts, you can customize their vibration pattern. By modifying the vibration pattern, you can screen incoming alerts without having to rely on ringtone sounds.

To customize the vibration pattern for a specific contact, follow these steps:

  1. Launch the Contacts app on your iPhone or tap the phone icon on the bottom edge of your main screen and go to the Contacts tab.
  2. Tap on the name of the contact you want to modify and select Edit.
  3. Choose either Ringtone or Text Tone.
  4. 點擊振動。
  5. On this screen, you can choose from a list of standard vibrations, or you can create a custom one.

If you choose to create a custom vibration pattern, follow these additional steps:

  1. Use your finger to tap on the iPhone screen in your desired succession to create a pattern.
  2. Tap Stop when you’re finished with the pattern.
  3. Tap Play to test your design.
  4. If you want to redo your work, select Record.
  5. Once you’re satisfied with your custom vibration, tap Save.
  6. Name your newly created vibration pattern and tap Save again. This will add the custom vibration to your list of options.
  7. To delete a saved custom vibration, swipe left on the entry and tap Delete.

Just like newly downloaded ringtones, any custom vibration pattern that you create and save can be used wherever the vibration feature is applicable.

Customizing vibration patterns for individual contacts can be a useful way to screen incoming alerts without being disturbed by loud ringtones. It allows you to recognize who is trying to reach you based on the vibration pattern you have assigned to them.

來源：

  • Article title: “How to Set Custom iPhone Vibrations for Contacts”
  • 資料來源：生命線

By 曼波布雷西亞

