M6 連續第二年被評為英格蘭最不受歡迎的高速公路

By羅伯特·安德魯

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
The M6 has been named the least popular motorway in England for the second consecutive year, according to a survey conducted by independent watchdog, Transport Focus. The survey, called the Strategic Roads User Survey, involved over 9,000 participants who shared their feedback on their last journey on a motorway or major ‘A’ road managed by National Highways.

The M6, often referred to as the ‘backbone of Britain’, received the lowest level of satisfaction with a rating of 66 percent. Drivers cited reasons such as poor road conditions, outdated matrix signs, and unwarranted speed limits on smart motorways as their main grievances. However, it is worth noting that the M6 did show improvement compared to the previous year, where it scored 59 percent.

In terms of overall satisfaction, the M5 was rated as the most popular motorway in England, with an overall satisfaction rating of 82 percent. Coming in second was the M40, also with a satisfaction rating of 82 percent. Among the major ‘A’ roads, the A303, connecting the M3 and the A30 from London to Devon and Cornwall, scored the highest overall satisfaction at 85 percent.

Transport Focus reported that 73 percent of road users were satisfied with their last motorway or major ‘A’ road journey, an improvement from last year’s rating of 69 percent. The survey serves as a measure of the Government’s Road Investment Strategy and holds National Highways accountable for delivering a positive customer experience.

The survey also highlighted that journeys on smart motorways, which are currently on hold, had lower levels of satisfaction compared to roads without smart sections.

The chief executive of Transport Focus, Anthony Smith, emphasized the importance of maintaining and improving motorways and major ‘A’ roads. He urged National Highways to address the issues highlighted by drivers to ensure safe and smooth journeys along these vital routes.

The survey revealed that the management of roadworks was the lowest performing area, with only 48 percent of respondents expressing satisfaction. National Highways’ Customer Experience Director, Pete Martin, acknowledged the significance of driver opinions and stated that they are committed to understanding and enhancing the road users’ experience. Martin expressed satisfaction at the improvement in overall satisfaction and assured that National Highways would continue to strive for safer and smoother journeys for every driver.

來源：

– 交通焦點
– Independent

