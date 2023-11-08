遊戲獎提名名單即將揭曉

In just one month, gaming enthusiasts from around the world will once again gather to celebrate the most exceptional achievements in the industry at The Game Awards. Renowned host Geoff Keighley will oversee the prestigious event, which has become a staple in the gaming calendar as the year draws to a close. While anticipation for the show runs high, the list of nominees has remained a well-guarded secret – until now.

Excitement has reached a fever pitch as The Game Awards’ official Twitter account recently announced the forthcoming revelation of the coveted nominees. On Monday, November 13th at Noon Eastern Time, gamers and industry professionals alike will finally discover who is vying for recognition in “more than 30 categories.” The announcement is expected to generate a whirlwind of discussion and speculation, especially among devoted Nintendo fans, as their beloved titles are likely to feature prominently.

As the gaming community eagerly counts down the days until this highly anticipated disclosure, make sure to mark your calendar and join in on the excitement. The Game Awards promises to offer a captivating glimpse into the year’s most outstanding games, developers, and influencers. Stay tuned for the unveiling of the nominees and brace yourself for an enthralling conversation surrounding the gaming industry’s crowning achievements.

