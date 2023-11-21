PS5 相容 SSD 黑色星期五新優惠

The Amazon Black Friday Sale has kicked off with a bang, offering gamers a fantastic opportunity to score high-quality PS5-compatible solid state drives (SSDs) at unbeatable prices. Currently, there are two standout deals that you definitely shouldn’t miss: the Nextorage Japan 2TB SSD for just $99.99 and the Silicon Power XS70 2TB SSD for a mere $95.97. These SSDs are not only affordably priced but also deliver exceptional performance.

The Nextorage Japan 2TB SSD is a remarkable piece of hardware that meets all the requirements for PS5 compatibility. Boasting sequential read and write speeds of 7300MB/s and 6900MB/s, respectively, this SSD far exceeds the minimum recommendation of 5,600MB/s. Additionally, it features a double-sided aluminum heatsink, ensuring optimal cooling even during intensive gaming sessions.

On the other hand, the Silicon Power XS70 2TB SSD showcases its prowess with transfer speeds of up to 7300MB/s for reading and 6800MB/s for writing. With its robust preinstalled aluminum heatsink, this SSD promises excellent heat dissipation, ideal for maintaining peak performance on your PS5.

It’s interesting to note that Nextorage Japan has an intriguing background. Originally established by Sony in 2019 as an SSD sub-division, the company aimed to develop an official SSD for the PS5. However, plans changed, and Sony divested its stake in Nextorage Japan to Phison, a renowned player in the solid-state memory controller market. Phison’s expertise ensures that Nextorage Japan continues to deliver cutting-edge SSDs.

If you’re a PlayStation enthusiast searching for the perfect SSD deal, keep an eye out for upcoming discounts as we approach Black Friday. More exciting SSD offers are likely to emerge, and rest assured, we’ll be here to update you with the best deals compatible with your PS5 console.

常見問題

1. Are these SSDs compatible with the PS5?

Yes, both the Nextorage Japan 2TB SSD and the Silicon Power XS70 2TB SSD are specifically designed for the PS5 console and are fully compatible.

2. What are the advantages of these SSDs over others?

These SSDs offer exceptional performance, with transfer speeds well beyond the minimum recommended requirement for the PS5. Additionally, they come with preinstalled heatsinks to ensure efficient cooling during intensive gaming sessions.

3. Can I expect more SSD deals as Black Friday approaches?

Absolutely! As we near Black Friday, numerous SSD deals tailored for the PS5 console are expected to surface. Make sure to stay tuned, as we will continue to update this page with the best SSD deals available.

4. Is there a guide for finding more PS5 Black Friday deals?

Yes, for more Black Friday deals like these, check out our comprehensive guide to PS5 Black Friday deals for 2023. It features a variety of discounts and offers on PS5 games, accessories, and more.