城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

最新消息

戴爾 S3422DWG：超寬遊戲顯示器的最佳選擇

By羅伯特·安德魯

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
戴爾 S3422DWG：超寬遊戲顯示器的最佳選擇

The Dell S3422DWG is an impressive ultra-wide gaming monitor that offers a host of features at an affordable price. Originally priced at $500, Dell is now offering it for only $3479.99, making it one of the best options on the market under $400.

With a 34-inch size and an ultra-wide 3440×1440 resolution, this monitor provides a stunning visual experience. The 16:10 aspect ratio and 1800R curve further enhance immersion, allowing gamers to truly immerse themselves in their favorite titles.

One of the key advantages of the Dell S3422DWG is its 1440p resolution. This resolution strikes a balance between image quality and performance, offering beautiful visuals without putting excessive strain on your system. Paired with a powerful graphics card like the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, gamers can enjoy max graphic settings or ultra high framerates, giving them an edge in competitive gaming.

Featuring a VA panel, this monitor boasts a 1ms response time, a 144Hz refresh rate, a 3000:1 contrast ratio, and 90% DCI-P3 color coverage. Although not officially G-SYNC compatible, the monitor has been tested and found to work well with G-SYNC, providing smooth and tear-free gaming experiences.

One notable advantage of the Dell S3422DWG is its impressive warranty. While most monitors come with just a one-year warranty, this monitor offers a three-year warranty. Additionally, it is eligible for Dell’s Premium Panel Exchange program, allowing users to receive a free panel replacement during the warranty period if even a single bright pixel is detected.

Overall, the Dell S3422DWG is an excellent choice for gamers looking for a high-performance ultra-wide gaming monitor. With its stunning visual quality, fast refresh rate, and generous warranty, it offers incredible value for its price.

Sources: Dell

By 羅伯特·安德魯

相關帖子

最新消息

The Wordle 評論：分析益智 Wordle 819

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
最新消息

407 億年前，古代細菌首次在陸地上定居

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
最新消息

Sonos Beam（第 2 代）和三星 HW-S60B Soundbar 的比較

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

你錯過了

科學

椎骨的起源及其在腫瘤轉移中的作用

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

使用 eDNA 了解整個人群的基因組成

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

美國宇航局宇航員和宇航員安全抵達國際空間站

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

新的月球競賽：建立月球經濟

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論