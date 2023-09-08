Berria 推出 Mako：一款多功能 XC/鄉村山地自行車

Berria, a Spanish brand, has recently unveiled their latest mountain bike offering, the Mako. This XC/marathon and downcountry platform features an internal shock located vertically inside the seat tube, driven by a partially-hidden rocker link. This design choice is similar to that seen on recent models from Bold and Scott. The Mako also incorporates a flexy seatstay instead of a rear pivot, providing 113mm of travel.

The decision to hide the shock inside the frame was motivated by several factors, according to Berria. They claim that the integration enhances the shock’s protection against mud and dust and improves mass distribution, resulting in a lighter central part of the bike. This, in turn, contributes to increased stability, especially at higher speeds. Additionally, the frame allows for two bottles to fit inside the main triangle.

The Mako is available in two versions: one for XC/XCO and one for downcountry. Both versions share the same frame, with the XCO model boasting a 110mm travel fork, 760mm handlebars, rims with 25 or 28mm internal width, and 2.25″ tires. On the other hand, the downcountry version comes equipped with a 125mm dropper seatpost, 120 or 130mm travel forks, 4-piston brakes, 780mm bars, 30mm rims, and 2.35″ tires.

Berria employs their HM2X fiber for most models, resulting in a claimed frame weight of 2,175g (1,795g without hardware). However, the top-end Mako BR (XCO models only) utilizes their more advanced UHM3X carbon fiber, boasting a claimed weight of 1,875g (1,495g without hardware). The frame features a UDH hanger, provision for FOX’s Live Valve electronic suspension system, and an integrated headset with full internal cable routing.

In terms of geometry, the Mako showcases modernized dimensions compared to its predecessor. The chainstay length has been reduced by 5mm to 430mm, while the head angle has been slackened by 1.7°. The reach has also been increased, resulting in an 18mm longer wheelbase despite the shorter rear-center. The head angle varies across different frame sizes, with smaller sizes featuring slacker angles. The DC version with longer forks boasts even slacker head angles, increased stack height, decreased reach, and a longer wheelbase.

Berria’s attention to detail extends to the cockpit components as well. High-end models feature a one-piece bar and stem, with varying stem lengths and rise depending on the style of riding. The XC builds use a stem with a 0mm rise and 60mm, 75mm, or 95mm effective stem lengths, while the DC versions come with 50mm or 75mm stem lengths, 20mm rise, and 780mm width.

The Mako is now available for purchase, and more information can be found on Berria’s website.

