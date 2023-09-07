城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

最新消息

The Expanse: A Telltale Series Episode 4 Now Available

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

7 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
The Expanse: A Telltale Series Episode 4 Now Available

Summary: The fourth episode of The Expanse: A Telltale Series, titled “Impossible Objects,” is now available to play. In this episode, lead character Camina Drummer, voiced by Cara Gee, embarks on a challenging solo mission following the events of the previous episode. Players will face choices that can have catastrophic consequences, although Drummer’s plot-armor ensures she cannot be killed. The episode ends on a cliffhanger, building anticipation for the final episode’s release on September 21. Players who preordered the game will gain early access to the final episode on September 20. Additionally, a DLC episode focusing on Chrisjen Avasarala, voiced by Shohreh Aghdashloo, is in development and will provide players with the opportunity to experience an event referenced in the television show but never shown. The DLC episode, titled “Archangel,” is set to release in the fall. The Expanse: A Telltale Series is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

來源：
– The Expanse: A Telltale Series Episode 4
– The Expanse: A Telltale Series Episode 5
– The Expanse: A Telltale Series DLC Episode “Archangel”

By 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

相關帖子

最新消息

探索 LAMEA 電信邊緣安全的未來

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
最新消息

徹底改變用戶體驗：顯示面板技術的演變

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
最新消息

利用雲技術的力量實現互聯網時代的高效供應鏈管理

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日

你錯過了

最新消息

探索 LAMEA 電信邊緣安全的未來

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 0 個評論
專業技術

Epic Games 首席創意官唐納德·穆斯塔德 (Donald Mustard) 退休

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
專業技術

豐田 GR Corolla Morizo​​ 與本田思域 Type-R：一場勢均力敵的 U 型直線加速賽

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

新研究發現吡羅昔康與左炔諾孕酮聯合使用可提高緊急避孕的有效性

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論