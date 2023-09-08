泰格豪雅 (TAG Heuer) 與保時捷攜手推出新款 Carrera Chronosprint x Porsche 腕錶慶祝成立 60 週年

TAG Heuer and Porsche are continuing their partnership with the launch of two all-new watches to commemorate the 60th anniversary of both the Carrera and the Porsche 911. This collaboration started in 2021 with the release of two limited edition models, and last year, they introduced another limited edition to honor the 50th anniversary of the iconic Porsche 911 R.S. 2.7. Now, in celebration of the enduring legacy of these two legendary brands, TAG Heuer and Porsche present the TAG Heuer Carrera Chronosprint x Porsche.

In 1963, both TAG Heuer and Porsche debuted two of their most significant offerings: the Carrera chronograph and the Porsche 911 (originally known as the 901) sports car. These models have maintained their status as icons over the past six decades, symbolizing excellent design and timelessness across generations. To celebrate this achievement, the new TAG Heuer Carrera Chronosprint x Porsche has been created.

The TAG Heuer Carrera Chronosprint x Porsche is available in two versions. One features a rose gold case with a brown calfskin leather strap, while the other showcases a stainless steel case with a black calfskin leather strap. The watch seamlessly combines design elements from both the timepiece and the car, resulting in a visually striking aesthetic. However, the true highlight lies within the watch itself.

With the release of the TAG Heuer Carrera Chronosprint x Porsche, the brand introduces an entirely new movement known as the TH20-08. This movement is a reinterpretation of the in-house caliber TH20, which was unveiled earlier this year at Watches & Wonders. The TH20-08 has a unique feature inspired by the acceleration of the original Porsche 901, which could go from 0 to 100 km/h in 9.1 seconds. The central hand of the TH20-08 accelerates swiftly, then gradually decelerates over 60 seconds before quickly restarting, mirroring the performance of the iconic sports car.

The dial of the TAG Heuer Carrera Chronosprint x Porsche pays tribute to the legacy of the original 911, featuring red lines on the flange that represent the car’s achievement of reaching 0-100 km/h in just 9.1 seconds. This detail adds to the overall connection between the watch and the automotive heritage it represents.

Frédéric Arnault, CEO of TAG Heuer, expressed his thoughts on the collaboration, stating, “This watch perfectly encapsulates the essence of the motorsport universe, which is a shared value in our partnership with Porsche. We have seamlessly merged the heritage of the 911 and the TAG Heuer Carrera, leveraging cutting-edge technology and unique design. It is a testament to our shared values of precision, innovation, and a deep appreciation for our respective histories.”

The TAG Heuer Carrera Chronosprint x Porsche is set to be available for purchase on September 8th. The rose gold variation will be priced at $23,550, while the stainless steel version will retail for $9,200. For more information and to make a purchase, visit the TAG Heuer website.

來源：

TAG Heuer and Porsche

羅博報告