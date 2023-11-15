《街頭霸王 6》即將推出新更新

Street Fighter 6, the popular fighting game released in June, is about to receive another round of updates. Capcom has announced that both Street Fighter 6 and the Capcom ID system will undergo maintenance tonight, November 14, causing temporary downtime for players.

Starting at 7:30 p.m. PST / 10:30 p.m. EST, the servers will go offline and are expected to be back up at 10:30 p.m. PST / 1:30 a.m. EST. During this maintenance period, all online features of Street Fighter 6 will be inaccessible, along with the broader Capcom ID system that is utilized by various other games.

Although the exact reason for the maintenance has not been disclosed, there is hope that it will address the SF6 bug that allows certain characters to exploit an infinite Drive Gauge during matches. This issue has been a cause of frustration for many players, and the community eagerly awaits a resolution.

As more information becomes available, be sure to stay tuned to EventHubs for updates on this maintenance and possibly even the release of patch notes. Capcom remains committed to providing the best gaming experience possible for Street Fighter 6, and this forthcoming maintenance is another step towards achieving that goal.

Thank you for your patience as Capcom works to ensure the smooth and fair gameplay for all Street Fighter enthusiasts. Exciting updates await, so get ready to jump back into the fight and show off your skills!

