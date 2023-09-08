城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

最新消息

運載星鏈衛星的 SpaceX 獵鷹 9 號火箭定於今晚發射

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
運載星鏈衛星的 SpaceX 獵鷹 9 號火箭定於今晚發射

SpaceX is preparing for the launch of a Falcon 9 rocket tonight from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The mission, known as Starlink 6-14, will deploy another batch of the company’s Starlink internet satellites into orbit. Liftoff is scheduled for 7:56 p.m. EDT, with a launch window that extends until 11:30 p.m. EDT. The weather conditions at the opening of the window are expected to be iffy, but they should improve throughout the night.

The launch will mark the seventh flight of the Falcon 9’s first stage booster. If successful, it will be the 47th launch this year from the Space Coast. The weather forecast predicts a 60% chance of favorable conditions at the opening of the launch window, increasing to 85% by the end of the window. Recovery conditions for a first stage booster landing at sea aboard a drone ship are considered low risk.

The Falcon 9 rocket will carry the next batch of Starlink satellites, which are designed to provide internet connectivity across the globe. The rocket will follow a southeasterly trajectory between Florida and the Bahamas. Approximately eight minutes after liftoff, the 130-foot first-stage booster will attempt to land on a drone ship.

Following tonight’s launch, the next one from the Cape is scheduled for Saturday morning. United Launch Alliance teams will launch an Atlas V rocket carrying the NROL-107 mission, a joint effort between the Space Force and the National Reconnaissance Office. This mission will deploy secretive payloads into geosynchronous orbit to provide space situational awareness and tracking.

More SpaceX Starlink missions are planned for next week, although no specific dates have been announced. For the latest launch schedule updates, visit floridatoday.com/launchschedule.

Sources: SpaceX, Space Force, FLORIDA TODAY

By 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

相關帖子

最新消息

為下一次噴發做好準備：採訪加州火山觀測站負責科學家

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯
最新消息

比較 Apple iCloud 鑰匙串和 Google Passkey：哪個更好？

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
最新消息

利用技術：品類管理軟件在北美互聯網企業中的作用

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日

你錯過了

最新消息

為下一次噴發做好準備：採訪加州火山觀測站負責科學家

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
專業技術

谷歌 Pixel 8 Pro：設計和功能洩露

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

三菱重工在 H-IIA F47 火箭上發射 XRISM 和 SLIM

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
專業技術

蘋果支持將供應鏈排放納入氣候信息披露中

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論