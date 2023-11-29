世嘉透過《如龍》和《女神異聞錄》衍生產品擴大其手遊產品組合

Sega, a prominent player in the gaming industry, has recently hinted at the possibility of releasing mobile versions of its popular franchises, Yakuza and Persona. Shuji Utsumi, Sega’s co-COO, revealed this exciting news during his appearance at the Roviocon event in Helsinki.

After Sega’s acquisition of Rovio, the studio behind Angry Birds, the company has been focused on expanding its mobile game offerings. Utsumi expressed his belief in the immense potential of the mobile platform, stating, “Mobile is a massive platform for us. By combining together with Rovio, Sega is now able to pave the way for global mobile game audiences.”

While Sonic has been a flagship franchise for Sega, Utsumi emphasized that Yakuza and Persona, two other key IPs, could greatly benefit from the expansion into the mobile market. He hinted at the future development of spin-off games based on these beloved series, adding another layer of excitement for fans.

In addition to mobile games, Utsumi mentioned Sega’s interest in subscription game services such as Netflix, Apple Arcade, and Xbox Game Pass. This reflects the company’s desire to explore new avenues and engage with a wider audience.

Sega’s decision to acquire Rovio was driven by its desire to bolster its live service mobile game portfolio. By leveraging Rovio’s expertise in operating successful mobile games, Sega aims to bring its current and future titles to the global mobile gaming market.

With the recent releases of Apple Arcade exclusives like ChuChu Rocket! Universe, Sonic Racing, Sonic Dream Team, and Football Manager 2024 Touch on both Apple Arcade and Netflix, Sega has already shown its commitment to expanding its presence in subscription-based gaming services.

As fans eagerly await the arrival of Yakuza and Persona spin-offs on mobile devices, Sega’s strategic moves in the mobile gaming arena are sure to bring fresh experiences to players worldwide.

