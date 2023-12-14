額外的肢體：增強人類能力的未來

Researchers at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne have made a groundbreaking discovery that could revolutionize the way humans control robotic arms. By combining eye movements and diaphragm contractions, individuals can learn to operate a robotic third arm effortlessly. This technology opens up a world of possibilities for surgeons, industrial workers, and various other professions where an extra limb could prove invaluable.

Unlike traditional prosthetics that rely on existing nerve connections in amputees, these augmented devices require the creation of entirely new connections, making them more challenging to engineer. However, Giulia Dominijanni and her team’s experiments have shown that our brains are remarkably adaptable and capable of intuitively controlling these extra limbs.

Dominijanni, an engineer herself, attests to the ease and naturalness of the experience. She explains how much she would appreciate having an additional arm for tasks such as soldering. Similar sentiments can be echoed by professionals in various sectors who could benefit from this technology.

The researchers have also explored the possibility of controlling these arms using vestigial ear muscles. These muscles, once used by our ancestors to enhance hearing, could either replace or supplement the existing diaphragm control. The design possibilities are vast, ranging from having two extra arms to a single arm with enhanced degrees of freedom.

While the potential applications are numerous, these augmented limbs are likely to remain expensive gadgets, akin to the virtual reality goggles of today. Industrial workers could gain better control over machinery, search-and-rescue teams could navigate rubble quickly, and medical professionals could provide faster assistance. Everyday tasks for the general public may also become more manageable with the help of these extra limbs.

As researchers continue to make progress in the realm of augmented human abilities, the future holds promise for a world where extra limbs are no longer confined to science fiction but become a tangible reality.

Topics: prosthetics, robotics