城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

最新消息

Splatoon 3 的下一場 Splatfest：誰會成為最好的領導者？

By曼波布雷西亞

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Splatoon 3 的下一場 Splatfest：誰會成為最好的領導者？

Nintendo has just announced that the next Splatfest event for Splatoon 3 will take place from September 9th to September 11th, 2023. This time, the Splatfest will focus on the age-old question: Who would make the best leader? The three teams will represent the members of Deep Cut: Shiver, Frye, and Big Man.

To participate in the Splatfest, players need to register their vote in the Splatsville booth and level up their official Splatfest t-shirt. The event will have different start and end times depending on the region. Here are the specifics:

– North America: September 8th, 2023, 5pm PDT – September 10th, 2023, 5pm PDT
– Australia: September 9th, 2023, 10am AEST – September 11th, 2023, 11am AEST
– New Zealand: September 9th, 2023, 12pm NZST – September 11th, 2023, 12pm NZST
– UK: September 9th, 2023, 1am BST – September 11th, 2023, 1am BST
– Europe: September 9th, 2023, 2am CEST – September 11th, 2023, 2am CEST
– Japan: September 9th, 2023, 9am JST – September 11th, 2023, 9am JST

This Splatfest follows the recent ‘priorities-themed’ event that took place a few weeks ago. Team Money emerged as the winner in that competition. For more information on Splatfests, including past winners and themes, check out the full Splatfest guide.

So, which team will you choose in this upcoming Splatfest? Will it be Shiver, Frye, or Big Man? Let us know in the comments!

來源：任天堂

By 曼波布雷西亞

相關帖子

最新消息

Apple Arcade：可用遊戲和最新版本的綜合指南

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
最新消息

為下一次噴發做好準備：採訪加州火山觀測站負責科學家

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯
最新消息

比較 Apple iCloud 鑰匙串和 Google Passkey：哪個更好？

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

你錯過了

專業技術

作弊者被勒令支付 500,000 萬美元版權賠償金並被禁止參與 Bungie Games

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
最新消息

Apple Arcade：可用遊戲和最新版本的綜合指南

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
專業技術

安德魯·弗林托夫作為英格蘭隊無薪顧問重返板球場

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
專業技術

蘋果即將發布 iPhone 15：值得期待

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論