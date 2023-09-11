城市生活

研究警告稱，意大利發現的一種入侵螞蟻可能會隨著全球變暖而傳播到英國

By羅伯特·安德魯

11 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
An invasive non-native ant species known as the red fire ant (Solenopsis invicta) has become established in Italy and poses a threat to Europe and potentially the UK with global heating, according to a study. These ants are considered one of the most destructive invasive species as they have a powerful sting and can cause damage to crops and infest electrical equipment. They are known to rapidly form “super colonies” with multiple queens, which prey on native plants, insects, and herbivores, ultimately out-competing them for food.

The red fire ant is the fifth most costly invasive species globally and can cause an estimated $6bn (£4.8bn) worth of damage annually. Researchers have identified 88 red fire ant nests across 5 hectares (12 acres) near Syracuse, Sicily, and have determined that the invasive colonies could have originated from China or the US. The study highlights the need for coordinated efforts to detect and respond to this new threat before it spreads uncontrollably.

The charity Buglife has called on the UK government to ban the import of soil, as invasive ant species are easily spread through imported plants. The EU has already banned the export of soil from the UK, but reciprocal measures have not been taken by the UK to stop imports, particularly through the horticultural trade. Experts are concerned about these invasive ant species entering Europe, as once they are established, it becomes challenging to eradicate them.

The red fire ant has previously been found in imported products in Spain, Finland, and the Netherlands, but this is the first confirmation of its establishment in the wild on the European continent. While the EU has updated its list of “species of concern” to include the red fire ant, the British government has not updated its list since Brexit. Australia is currently spending A$400m (£205m) to eradicate the ant, while New Zealand is the only country to have successfully eradicated them.

The researchers determined that the red fire ant could potentially establish itself in approximately 7% of Europe. With global heating, up to half of the urban areas in Europe, including major cities such as London, Paris, Rome, and Barcelona, could become suitable habitats for the species. The ant is most suited to Mediterranean coastal cities, and their seaports could aid in its spread.

The study recommends further monitoring of ports, as wind-assisted flying queen ants may have arrived in Sicily from the port of Syracuse. The public could also play a crucial role in detecting the red fire ant, as they are often found in urban areas and can be identified by their painful stings and characteristic nest mounds.

來源：
– Current Biology (study)
– Buglife (charity)
– Institute of Evolutionary Biology’s Butterfly Diversity and Evolution Lab

