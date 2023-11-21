pTron, a renowned technology brand, recently unveiled two cutting-edge smartwatches to cater to the tech-savvy Indian market. These state-of-the-art devices, namely the Reflect MaxPro and Reflect Flash, boast a plethora of exceptional features that are sure to captivate consumers. Let’s take a closer look at what these remarkable smartwatches have to offer.

沉浸式顯示 The Reflect MaxPro smartwatch features a stunning 2.01-inch HD display with a refresh rate of 60Hz, immersing users in vibrant visuals. Meanwhile, the Reflect Flash boasts a slightly smaller 1.32-inch display, providing a compact yet elegant viewing experience. Both devices incorporate 2.5D curved glass for a sleek and seamless appearance, along with a maximum brightness of 600 nits that ensures effortless readability even in bright sunlight.

全面的健身追踪 pTron understands the importance of a healthy lifestyle, which is why the Reflect MaxPro and Reflect Flash smartwatches prioritize fitness tracking. With 8 Active sports modes and an integrated health suite, users can easily monitor their heart rate, blood pressure, SpO2 levels, sleep patterns, step counts, calories burned, and distance covered. Stay motivated and achieve your health goals with these invaluable features.

無與倫比的耐用性 Equipped with an IP68 rating, both smartwatches are built to withstand the rigors of an active lifestyle. They offer exceptional water resistance in freshwater environments up to a depth of 1.5 meters for a duration of 30 minutes. Whether you’re splashing around in the pool or caught in an unexpected rain shower, rest assured that your smartwatch will remain unscathed and ready for action.

無縫連接 Stay connected with friends, family, and colleagues effortlessly using the Bluetooth v5.0 feature. Both the Reflect MaxPro and Reflect Flash smartwatches are equipped with a built-in microphone, enabling seamless calling directly from your wrist. Experience crystal-clear sound quality and enjoy the convenience of hands-free communication wherever you go.

延長電池壽命 The Reflect MaxPro promises an impressive 5 days of usage on a single charge, with a standby time of up to 15 days. Meanwhile, the Reflect Flash offers a standby time of 10 days, ensuring uninterrupted functionality throughout your daily routine. Additionally, the smartwatches utilize magnetic charging technology, enabling a complete recharge in just 3 hours.

附加功能 Beyond their core functionalities, the Reflect MaxPro and Reflect Flash smartwatches provide a host of additional features that enhance the user experience. Seamlessly synchronize your contacts, receive real-time social media notifications, control your smartphone’s camera remotely, and enjoy the convenience of voice-assistant support. Other noteworthy features include raise and wake functionality, weather forecasts, a find-watch feature, and more.

With the introduction of the Reflect MaxPro and Reflect Flash smartwatches, pTron has once again set the benchmark for innovation in the wearable technology industry. Experience the perfect synthesis of style and functionality encapsulated in these remarkable timepieces.

常見問題

1. Can these smartwatches track my fitness activities?

Yes, both the Reflect MaxPro and Reflect Flash smartwatches offer 8 Active sports modes and a comprehensive health suite to track your fitness activities.

2. Are these smartwatches waterproof?

Indeed, these smartwatches come with an IP68 rating, ensuring water resistance in freshwater up to a depth of 1.5 meters for 30 minutes.

3. 電池可持續使用多久？

The Reflect MaxPro provides 5 days of usage and a standby time of 15 days on a full charge. Meanwhile, the Reflect Flash offers a standby time of up to 10 days.

4. Can I make calls with these smartwatches?

Absolutely! Both smartwatches are equipped with Bluetooth v5.0 and a built-in microphone, allowing you to make calls conveniently.

5. What other features do these smartwatches offer?

These smartwatches provide an array of features, including contact synchronization, social media notifications, camera remote control, voice assistant support, and much more.