新研究顯示大型哺乳動物數量減少是人類而非氣候造成的

Scientists have long debated whether climate or human activity is responsible for the sharp decline in large mammal populations over the past 50,000 years. A recent study from Aarhus University provides evidence that climate cannot be the sole explanation.

Around 100,000 years ago, early humans migrated out of Africa and adapted to various landscapes around the world. They excelled in hunting large animals, using innovative techniques and weapons to successfully kill even the most dangerous mammals. Unfortunately, this success came at a cost to other large mammal species.

It is well-known that numerous large species went extinct during the time of human colonization. The new research from Aarhus University reveals that the surviving large mammals also experienced a dramatic decline. By studying the DNA of 139 living species of large mammals, researchers found that the abundances of almost all these species fell sharply around 50,000 years ago.

According to Jens-Christian Svenning, head of the Danish National Research Foundation’s Center for Ecological Dynamics in a Novel Biosphere, “For the past 800,000 years, the globe has fluctuated between ice ages and interglacial periods about every 100,000 years. If the climate was the cause, we should see greater fluctuations when the climate changed prior to 50,000 years ago. But we don’t. Humans are, therefore, the most likely explanation.”

The debate on what caused the extinction or rapid decline of large mammals has persisted for decades. Some scientists attribute it to climate fluctuations, while others believe human hunting played a significant role. Fossils from the past 50,000 years have shown a strong correlation between the spread of modern humans and the extinction of large animals, suggesting that climate is not the main factor.

The new study provides additional evidence by analyzing the DNA of living mammals that have survived without becoming extinct. The researchers discovered a decline in the populations of these animals, which seems to be linked to the spread of humans rather than climate change.

Advances in DNA sequencing technology have made it possible to map the genomes of many species. The researchers utilized this data to analyze the genetic history of 139 large mammals. Assistant Professor Juraj Bergman, the lead researcher, explains, “DNA contains a lot of information about the past… By grouping the mutations and building a family tree, we can estimate the size of the population of a specific species over time.”

This study provides valuable insights into the decline of large mammal populations and highlights the significant impact humans have had on the ecosystem.