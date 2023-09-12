Payday 3：深受喜愛的搶劫模擬器的正確續作

城市生活

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
The highly anticipated sequel to the popular burglary simulator, Payday 3, has recently concluded its open beta and left players excited for the full release later this month. Building on the success of its predecessor, Payday 2, Payday 3 promises to offer an improved cooperative multiplayer FPS experience where players can engage in elaborate heists with their friends.

One of the standout features of Payday 3 is the upgraded movement and gunplay mechanics. Players will now have the ability to perform modern maneuvers like sliding, which can be useful for both combat and stealth. Additionally, weapons in Payday 3 feel more impactful and satisfying, adding to the overall immersive experience. The introduction of using civilian hostages as meat shields is also a notable addition, forcing enemies to engage in melee combat to avoid harming innocent bystanders.

However, not all changes in Payday 3 have been met with the same level of enthusiasm. The new skill tree system simplifies the buildcrafting aspect found in Payday 2 and limits players to selecting only four perks for each heist. While the perks available are still cool and offer unique abilities, this change removes the sense of specialized roles within a crew, which was a central aspect of the crime genre. The removal of Perk Decks, which provided minor perks related to a character’s background, is also disappointing to some players.

Despite these criticisms, Payday 3 offers expanded options and mechanics for stealth runs, which are a significant improvement over its predecessor. Stealth missions are now more achievable from the start, and players can take alternative routes to success by sabotaging security measures and deactivating electrical systems. The addition of pickpocketing guards, environmental lures, hidden cameras, and enhanced enemy AI further enhances the stealth experience.

In conclusion, Payday 3 is shaping up to be a worthy sequel to the beloved bank heist fantasy. With improved gameplay mechanics and expanded options for both combat and stealth, fans of the series can look forward to an exciting and immersive experience when the full game releases.

