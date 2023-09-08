城市生活

Earth’s Days Are Getting Longer, According to New Study

Earth’s Days Are Getting Longer, According to New Study

A recent study has found that Earth’s days are gradually getting longer due to changes in the distance between the Earth and the moon. This phenomenon was observed about 1.4 billion years ago when a day on Earth lasted just over 18 hours. The moon’s closer proximity to Earth during that time influenced Earth’s rotational behavior. As the moon moves farther away, the Earth’s rotation slows down, similar to a figure skater slowing down as they stretch their arms out.

To understand and describe this phenomenon, researchers developed a statistical technique called astrochronology, which bridges astronomical theories and geological findings. This method allows for insights into Earth’s ancient geology, solar system evolution, and climate transitions captured in rock formations. It helps in studying rocks that are billions of years old, comparable to how modern geological processes are studied.

The study also delves into Milankovitch cycles, which are variations in Earth’s movement caused by the gravitational pull of celestial bodies like planets and the moon. These cycles impact sunlight distribution on Earth and subsequently, climate patterns. However, understanding long-term changes poses challenges due to the concept of solar system chaos and limited knowledge of the moon’s history.

Researchers used a new method called TimeOptMCMC to accurately track the movements of planets billions of years ago to determine their effects on Earth and its Milankovitch cycles. This method combines statistical approaches, astronomical theories, geologic insights, and Bayesian inversion. It allowed for reliable evaluations of Earth’s rotational axis direction, orbital shape, day’s length, and the gap between Earth and the moon.

The study’s focus is to expand research into different intervals of geologic time and better understand Earth’s history and behavior. By studying rock records and decoding Milankovitch cycles, scientists gain insights into the early solar system and the rhythm preserved in rocks and life’s history.

– Astrochronology: A statistical technique that combines astronomical theories and geological findings to understand the geologic past of Earth.
– Milankovitch cycles: Variations in Earth’s movement caused by the gravitational pull of celestial bodies, resulting in changes in climate patterns.
– Solar system chaos: The susceptibility of the solar system, with its various components, to small initial variations that can lead to significant alterations millions of years later.
– TimeOptMCMC: A statistical method combining geological and astronomical approaches to study Earth’s ancient geology and climate transitions.
– Bayesian inversion: A method used to estimate uncertainty in scientific models by incorporating prior knowledge and observed data.

